It has been an incredibly volatile month for Ethereum Classic (CCC:ETC-USD). It was priced at $67.77 on the first day of June and has now dropped 20% of its value. Still, its year-to-date gains stand at a remarkable 842%. Its sibling, Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), in comparison, is up 187%. Thus, despite its underperformance, ETC remains an economical way to invest in the Ethereum blockchain.