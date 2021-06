Apple suppliers TSMC and Foxconn are working on the purchase of millions of COVID-19 vaccines for Taiwan. Companies buy vaccines and donate them to the government for distribution to the people of the country. This is part of an indirect arrangement by the government to allow private companies to buy vaccines on behalf of the state. The plan aims to prevent China’s interference with Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination drive. Taiwan initially controlled the spread of COVID-19 with travel restrictions and extensive contact tracing programs, but there were no single cases for eight consecutive months. However, COVID-19 infections are currently on the rise in Taiwan, and mass vaccination needs to be promoted, as is already in progress in many countries.