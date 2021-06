ENID, Okla. — A man charged in 2018 with first-degree manslaughter was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years with all but the first 20 suspended. According to court documents, Dick Bolear, 25, pleaded no contest May 11 to first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatality accident, threatening to perform an act of violence, failure to maintain insurance or security and failure to pay taxes due to state.