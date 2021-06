China warning: Taiwan referendum to ‘probably produce extreme response’ ‘Beijing’s pink line’ | World | Information. Talking to Categorical.co.uk, Zhouchen Mao, Asia-Pacific Analyst for A Okay E Worldwide, a worldwide threat and safety consultancy group and professional in Chinese language International Coverage at SOAS College London, defined the circumstances that would wish to happen if China have been to launch an invasion of Taiwan. His feedback come amidst rising hypothesis by worldwide actors about the potential of a Chinese language invasion of Taiwan, however Mr Mao insisted there must be key adjustments within the political panorama so as to flip the tables.