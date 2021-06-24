Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Barnyard Barbecue

By Tim McDonough
Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, will host its annual Barnyard Barbecue, Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, chips and a drink. In addition, the event will feature homemade ice cream, deep-fried Oreos, antique tractors, classic cars, a barrel train, horse drawn carriage rides by Lily Creek Farms, children’s games, face painting and raffle prizes. Brian Holbrooks and the Poorbottom Singers will provide musical entertainment. Preparing homemade ice cream include, from left: Greg Lime, A.J. Loeffler, John Lime and Jim Tobias. For more information, call 419-395-1742.

www.crescent-news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Pulled Pork#Horse#Food Drink#Barnyard Barbecue#Lily Creek Farms#The Poorbottom Singers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipeshy-vee.com

9 Grilled Rib Recipes for Your Outdoor Barbecue

On a nice day, there's really nothing better than hanging outside with the anticipation of smoked ribs on the grill. Get our favorite recipes for grilled and smoked ribs along with a few tips on how to turn your charcoal or gas grill into a smoker. Smoked Baby Back Ribs.
Bonfield, ILherscherpilot.com

Bonfield’s Barnyard Celebration June 19

Bonfield’s Barnyard and Tractor Pull Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 19. This celebration features a parade, fireworks, and a variety of activities for children and adults of all ages. At 10 AM, a parade will kick off the event, with tractor and truck pulls at noon. After the...
The Daily News Online

Masonic lodge hosting drive-by barbecue

PERRY — A drive-by chicken barbecue will be conducted Sunday by Constellation Lodge No. 404. The event will take place noon to 2 p.m. The menu will include a half chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, roasted potatoes, dessert, and dinner roll and milk. A $12 donation is requested. Those interested may...
The Daily News Online

Fire department sets drive-thru barbecue

SHELDON — A Father’s Day drive-thru chicken barbecue will be conducted Sunday by the Harris Corners Fire Department. The barbecue will take place 11:30 a.m. until sold out at 585 Route 20A, organizers said in a news release. The menu will include a half chicken, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll and brownie.
Food & DrinksEpicurious

For a Barbecue Sauce That Sings, Simmer Your Soda Pop

Barbecue isn’t part of my DNA; as a Trinidadian, my heart beats more seawater than smoke. But I’ve fully embraced summer by the grill in my North Carolina home, cooking fish, poultry, pork, and hefty vegetables on the grates while I sip the easiest possible drink. Mine is a simple and straightforward approach to grilling, and the sauce formula I’ve used for years reflects that simplicity.
Recipespurewow.com

31 Leftover Brisket Recipes to Make After a Barbecue

You pulled out all the stops at your last BBQ: Mashed potatoes, coleslaw, mac and cheese and a whole lotta brisket. While there are certainly worse problems to have, what’s a cook to do with all that surplus beef? Here are 31 leftover brisket recipes to whip up with cooked or raw meat, so it doesn’t go to waste, including Instant Pot brisket, Dutch oven brisket and one of our favorite chili recipes.
Lifestyleconwaydailysun.com

Eaton Town Columns: July 4 barbecue is back

Guess what? The July 4 barbecue is on this year. We sure missed it last year, but it is a go. I was just able to order the special Four of July plates and napkins from Sam’s Club, and thankfully, my two top chefs, Chris Kennedy and Tom Head, are back again to cook the burgers and hot dogs. This wouldn’t happen without them, I assure you. July 4 is on a Sunday, so our Eaton Beach will be swarming with happy townspeople. Make sure to write this date down on your calendar right away.
Restaurantsbizjournals

Barrel & Boar taking over Lancaster barbecue spot

A Central Ohio barbecue brand is adding a new location. Barrel & Boar has acquired The Smoked Food Factory at 1217 S. Broad St. in Lancaster for an undisclosed sum. The change of owners is effective as of Monday. The new restaurant is called Barrel & Boar BBQ Factory. “We...
Recipeslittlerocksoiree.com

From Z to A: Barbecue Chicken + Steak with Chimichurri Recipes

I know we can’t ever predict the weather here, but I think we can all agree, we’re gonna grill out no matter what. And, we’re gonna invite friends, too! It’s the summer of 2021, we are itching to get together and there’s nothing like a good cookout to wash the COVID blues off of us.
Recipesrecipes.net

Barbecue Pork Burgers Recipe

With their balance of sweet and smoky, flavors, these pork burgers are a great meaty and savory dish that’s sure to fill you up and satisfy your tastebuds. Heat grill to medium-high. In a medium bowl, place pork, minced onion, ¼ cup barbecue sauce, 1 teaspoon coarse salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Mix very gently with a fork to combine, being careful not to overwork meat (which would make burgers dense).
Restaurantsaugustamagazine.com

Six Southern Barbecue Restaurants We Love

Nashville-style barbecue ribs at Edley’s. (©Nathan Zucker) What could be better for your summer dining celebrations than some juicy, smoky barbecue? We’ve rounded up six of our favorite Southern eateries, just in time for Father’s Day, so you can save dad from slaving over the grill. You’re welcome. Atlanta: Fat...
Hartsburg, ILLincoln Courier

Hartsburg seeks more barbecue competitors for 150th celebration

The fun of a cooking competition will be found at the Hartsburg 150th celebration happening this weekend in Hartsburg. Doug Ritterbush, who grew up in Hartsburg, and a competitor at Lincoln’s Up in Smoke on the Square said he can’t think of a better way to celebrate. “We are doing...
RecipesGoshen News

Enjoy stuffed burgers this barbecue season

Barbecue season has arrived and are a perfect summertime soiree, as they’re usually laid back affairs and make use of the pleasant weather. While it’s fun to expand your culinary horizons over the open flame of a grill, it’s important that you never forget the basics, especially when entertaining crowds who are no doubt looking forward to grilled burgers. Giving the masses what they want is good hosting, but you can still try your hand at a little experimentation when serving burgers at your next backyard barbecue. The following recipe for Herb Cheese-Stuffed Garlic Burgers from Andrew Schloss and David Joachim’s “Mastering the Grill” (Chronicle Books) provides the best of both worlds.
Recipesdashofsanity.com

Sweet Maple Barbecue Chicken Kabobs

Sweet Maple Barbecue Chicken Kabobs – a touch of caramelized sweetness, this takes your traditional barbecue sauce and elevates it to a whole new level. Chicken kabobs are a staple at our house during the summer and we just love these maple chicken kabobs. They are glazed with a homemade maple BBQ sauce that’s a little sweet, a little tangy, and a little sticky for the best summer dinner.
Agriculturesouthernminn.com

Farmamerica to host Barnyard Bash

Farmamerica will hold its Barnyard Bash Family Farm Night 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 25. The event will include a 1-mile Dairy Dash around Farmamerica’s site, free ice cream, meet and greet with Princess Kay of the Milky Way, exploring the knee-high corn maze, milk science experiments and food from The Lunchbox food truck.
LifestyleGillette News Record

Wright barbecue will benefit museum

The Wright Centennial Museum is looking for grillers and smokers for its upcoming barbecue and smoking contest. There will be Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice awards. The People’s Choice award will be based on the most money collected in each team’s tip jar.
Restaurantsfranchising.com

Summer Has Arrived at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Texas-style barbecue restaurant celebrates with debut of seasonal specials like free delivery and new King’s Hawaiian® Pulled Pork Sandwich with Dr Pepper® Barbecue Sauce. Dickey’s fans can now enjoy these smokin’ summer specials all season long at participating locations:. Summer of Family Favorites - Enjoy Dickey’s new Sweet King’s Hawaiian®...
RecipesThe Guardian

Gill Meller: five recipes for barbecued vegetables

As we drift into summer, the way we cook begins to change. We can hear the warm breeze calling us to step out of the kitchen and cook something outside for a change. In June, I love to cook the first mackerel of the season over the fire – it’s one of the best ways to eat them – but it’s not difficult to make fresh, seasonal vegetables the focus of your outdoor cookery, too. There are so many that lend themselves beautifully to the searing heat of charcoal and the gentle aroma of wood smoke.
Oakfield, NYThe Daily News Online

Oakfield church plans annual barbecue

OAKFIELD — Tickets are available for Oakfield United Methodist Church’s annual chicken barbecue. The drive-thru barbecue will take place 4:30 to 6 p.m. on July 21. Meals cost $22 and will include a half chicken, potato salad, baked beans, roll, drink and dessert. Call the church at (585) 948-5550 to...