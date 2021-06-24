Barnyard Barbecue

Barbecue season has arrived and are a perfect summertime soiree, as they’re usually laid back affairs and make use of the pleasant weather. While it’s fun to expand your culinary horizons over the open flame of a grill, it’s important that you never forget the basics, especially when entertaining crowds who are no doubt looking forward to grilled burgers. Giving the masses what they want is good hosting, but you can still try your hand at a little experimentation when serving burgers at your next backyard barbecue. The following recipe for Herb Cheese-Stuffed Garlic Burgers from Andrew Schloss and David Joachim’s “Mastering the Grill” (Chronicle Books) provides the best of both worlds.