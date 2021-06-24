Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

By ZEN SOO
Posted by 
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 5 days ago

HONG KONG -- Across Hong Kong, people lined up early Thursday to buy the last print edition of the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper. By 8:30 a.m., Apple Daily's final edition of 1 million copies was sold out across most of the city's newsstands. The newspaper said it would cease operations after police froze $2.3 million in assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security - another sign Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.

www.dhbusinessledger.com
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Resource for Suburban Chicago

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Newspaper#Hong Kong Police#Apple Daily#Chinese#Hong Kongers#Without Apple Daily#British#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
Country
China
Related
Advocacyktwb.com

Hong Kong police refuse permission for rally to mark handover

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong police on Monday denied permission for a rally on July 1, the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to Chinese rule, citing coronavirus restrictions, the organisers said. Tens of thousands of residents have traditionally marched on July 1 to demand everything from...
Chinaatlanticcitynews.net

All-out attack by China on Hong Kong media

Hong Kong, June 27 (ANI): The recent shutdown of the 26-year-old Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has signalled an all-out Chinese attack against media and free speech in the region, as the government has already announced that it would tighten rules about accrediting journalists and restrict access to "trusted media".
Public Safetyworldcatholicnews.com

Newspaper’s ‘murder’ marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong

The persecution of Apple Daily has undermined the rule of law and must be challenged by the international community. Last week Hong Kong saw not only the closure of a newspaper but the death of press freedom. The city’s most popular newspaper and the only remaining Chinese-language, mass circulation pro-democracy daily publication, Apple Daily, published its final edition on June 24. It printed a million copies, and they sold out within hours.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
EconomyThe Guardian

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily, symbol of pro-democracy movement, to close

Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, will shut down online at midnight on Wednesday and print its final edition on Thursday, in a move observers fear signals the death knell for press freedom in the territory. The paper and its activist founder, Jimmy Lai, had become symbols of the...
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Why a U.S.-China War Would Change Human History

Two superpowers eye each other uneasily across the Pacific—one well established after decades of Cold War conflict, the other a rising power eager to reclaim regional hegemony. Fortunately, despite profoundly different political systems, China and the United States are not as intrinsically hostile to each other as were the West and the Soviet Union—in fact, they have a high degree of economic interdependence.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Air Force Has an F-22 Raptor Problem Russia and China Love

Simply put: No more can be built. The F-22 Raptor remains the world’s premier air superiority fighter, with the fifth-generation aircraft’s combination of stealth and speed leaving it unmatched in aerial combat. But while the aircraft offers impressive capability, the United States Air Force’s capacity for fielding F-22s remains limited. The F-22 program was canceled in 2009 and capped at 187 aircraft, with fewer than that number having entered into and remaining available for operational service today. It is looking increasingly unlikely that this situation will change at any point in the future.