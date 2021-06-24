Holy Cross STEM camps
Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance held a pair of summer STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camps in June. A one-day mini-camp was held for youth ages 4-5, which included digging for dinosaur bones. A total of 40 students in grades kindergarten-4 enjoyed a week of adventure with science-related activities such as paleontology, slime making and engineering challenges. Here, Rylin Leach (left) and Addilyn Ruiz experiment with slime they created at camp.www.crescent-news.com