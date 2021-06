Mexico’s central bank on Monday swatted down the cryptocurrency enthusiasm expressed over the weekend by one of the country’s leading bankers. Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a magnate with large operations in retail, banking and television who has been seen as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s closest business ally, wrote in his social media accounts Sunday that Bitcoin is a good investment. He said his Banco Azteca was working on ways to allow the public to buy the cryptocurrency.