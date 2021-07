Home Advertise With Us About Us Local News Local Sports Obituaries Trading Time Classifieds Extras. Donna Faye Rimel, age 75, travelled home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Donna dedicated a great deal of her life to her career of being an LPN for 29 years. Donna was incredibly involved in her church; she was a youth leader for several years. Donna played numerous instruments (piano, accordion, bass, and organ) and directed the choir. She was an active member of Spirit and Truth Worship Center in Arthur, TN.