Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Will Now Launch In Late August

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games announced today that Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be released in late August. This is a game we've been patiently waiting for over the past few months, and to be honest, we were quite surprised we didn't see this announcement during any of the major gaming streams that took place this month. But now we know the game will arrive on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on August 24th, 2021 for $40. What's more, we now know there's a Deluxe Edition on the way, which will have a ton of additional content and access to DLC when it's published for $70. Both are available now for pre-order. You can read about it below along with the latest trailer.

bleedingcool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aliens#Cold Iron Studios#Dlc#Marine Assault#Marines#Weyland Yutani#Ai#Colonial Marine#Fireteam Elite Lrb#The Endeavor Veteran Pack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Hoa Launches A Wholesome Tale On PC & Console This August

PM Studios and Skrollcat Studios have revealed an August launch date for their magical new adventure. Anybody checking out the recent Wholesome Direct live streams might have noticed the latest adorable title from PM Studios and the publisher took the time to confirm that anybody interested in this journey of discovery can pick it up on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox on 24 August. The news comes alongside an RRP of $14.99 for digital copies of the upcoming game, while a physical version of Hoa will hit shelves at roughly $39.99, and will bundle in a voucher for the digital soundtrack.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Hades launches on PlayStation August 13th

Greg Kasavin Creative Director at Supergiant Games has revealed more details about the award-winning rogue-like dungeon crawler Hades. Which will be launching on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles next month and will be available to play from August the 13th 2021 onwards. Hades is the fourth game from our studio, and combines the best aspects of our past critically acclaimed titles, including the fast-paced action of Bastion, the rich atmosphere and depth of Transistor, and the character-driven storytelling of Pyre. Check out the latest trailer below to learn more about what you can expect.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Aliens: Fireteam on Higher Difficulty Forces Some UI Options to be Turned Off

Cold Iron Studios Creative Director Matt Highison explains how UI options work on Aliens: Fireteam and how it is different in higher difficulties. The Alien franchise has always been the sci-fi horror genre even on the different games that spawned through the years. In this game, it does not only offer jump scares, it also makes players feel the dread slowly creeping in as supplies and ammo get depleted and they do not know what kind of Xenomorph or Synthetic will be coming out from the shadows next.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Dreamscaper launches for Switch in August, new trailer

Freedom Games and Afterburner Studios have set a release date for Dreamscaper. The action-RPG roguelite will arrive on August 12, the two companies announced today. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Dreamscaper is a Roguelite blending elements from brawlers, top-down shooters, and dungeon crawlers. Every slumber...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Bless Unleashed Launches On PC This August

Bless Unleashed, the newest MMORPG set in the Bless universe is coming to PC platforms on 6 August. After a console debut and a series of subsequent PC tests, the new free-to-play MMORPG from Neowiz and Round8 Studio is now set to step onto PC when it hits Steam on 6 August. With the final testing phase closed, players eager to get out into a fantastic new realm of adventure can explore a new realm full of dangerous and creatures and powerful allies.
Video GamesGematsu

Recompile launches in August

Metroidvania-inspired hacking adventure game Recompile will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam in August, publisher Dear Villagers and developer Phigames announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. Witness the birth of sapient AI in this sprawling atmospheric hacking adventure. Combining...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

ProtoCorgi Will Launch On PC & Nintendo Switch On August 26th

Indie developer Kemono Games and publisher Ravenscourt revealed ProtoCorgi will release on August 26th for PC and Nintendo Switch. This is one of those super-fun-but-wholesome games where you play as a robotic pup who has taken on the task of saving his owner, a brilliant scientist kidnapped by an alien race who wants to rule the galaxy. The game mixes shoot 'em up style gameplay with pixel art arcade styles to create a fun adventure for people who just love dogs and amazing action. You can try a free demo of the game right now on Steam during the Steam Next Fest, as we have the trailer and more info on the story for you below.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Northgard Launching on Android in August

Northgard is a brilliant game of Viking strategy that’s been available on a whole bunch of other platforms for a while now. But the good news is the wait for it to launch on Android is almost over – it’s set to land on the Google Play Store in August.
Video GamesCollider

New Trailer for 'Aliens: Fireteam Elite' Reveals Facehugging Action

Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games has unveiled a new trailer and release date for its upcoming game installment in the Alien universe titled, Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The latest installment will be a cooperative third-person shooter that thrusts hardened marines into a battle of survival against terrifying and evolving Xenomorph enemies and will be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam beginning August 24, 2021. Pre-orders are also now available across all platforms, and two editions are available for purchase.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 24 Aug 2021. Pre-order any edition of Aliens: Fireteam Elite and receive the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes the Bandana Head Accessory, Digital Red Camo Weapon Color, 3 Weapon Decals, and "Chestburster" Joke Emote. Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition upgrades the Standard Edition to...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Aliens: Fireteam Gets a Release Date and a New Name

Aliens: Fireteam now has a formal release date and a new, tweaked name. The co-op shooter is now known as Aliens: Fireteam Elite, presumably to indicate that your team will last twenty seconds against the xenomorphs instead of the usual 10 seconds that regular fireteams manage. Despite being co-op, the...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite release date trailer stars a lot of screwed marines, man

Ever since the movie Aliens, games have tried to recreate the terror and desperation of its marines fighting against overwhelming odds. There have been few successes, and, well, let’s just say that others haven’t been so lucky. But it’s been a good minute since Aliens: Colonial Marines dropped with an audible flump. Now may be the time to revisit the dark, sci-fi corridors crawling with xenomorphs. Hopefully, Aliens: Fireteam Elite (once called just Aliens: Fireteam) won’t disappoint when it reaches its release date of August 24.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Townscaper, the toy-like town builder, is launching in August

Raw Fury’s Townscaper will be releasing on PC and Switch this August, but mobile players may have to wait a little longer to get their hands on this cute city builder from the creator of Bad North. Townscaper isn’t so much a game as it is a stress-free tool to...
Video GamesGotGame

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Release Date and Pre-order Details Revealed

Today, developer Cold Iron Studios and publisher 20th Century Games, revealed that their new cooperative third-person survival game Aliens: Fireteam Elite, will release on August 24, 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Pre-orders are now available across all platforms. The game...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite achievement list drops two months early

It's been a busy day for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, with a premature BestBuy listing showing off the new title, $40 price, and August release date before the team took to Twitter to make it all official. Since we already know everything else about the game, why not get the achievements out there early, too?
Video Games/Film

‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite’ Trailer: Here’s Your Chance to Get Killed by Xenomorphs, With Friends

They’ve been making Alien video games almost as long as video games have existed. In 1982, an Alien game was released on the Atari 2600. If you’re not old enough to remember that game, it was essentially Pac-Man but instead of eating ghosts you obliterate the multicolored “aliens” chasing you with a flamethrower while you travel a maze and pick up yellow dots (alien eggs in this case).
Video Gamespopgeeks.com

We’re Getting Aliens: Fireteam Elite Sooner Than Anticipated

These days, it’s pretty rare for a AAA shooter game to be announced and released within six months. But that’s how quickly 29th Century Games and Cold Iron Studios are completing Aliens: Fireteam Elite (previously just known as Aliens: Fireteam). The game will arrive this August — and it was announced in March! Even better, it will cost just $40 (there will also be DLC bundles in case you’re wondering).