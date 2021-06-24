Aliens: Fireteam Elite Will Now Launch In Late August

Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games announced today that Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be released in late August. This is a game we've been patiently waiting for over the past few months, and to be honest, we were quite surprised we didn't see this announcement during any of the major gaming streams that took place this month. But now we know the game will arrive on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on August 24th, 2021 for $40. What's more, we now know there's a Deluxe Edition on the way, which will have a ton of additional content and access to DLC when it's published for $70. Both are available now for pre-order. You can read about it below along with the latest trailer.