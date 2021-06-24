Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Nicaragua’s Ortega shrugs off global pressure in rare speech

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANAGUA (Reuters) – Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega on Wednesday said sanctions would not deter his government and he vowed not to free detained political foes accused of crimes, as international pressure mounted to end a crackdown ahead of a November election. Ortega’s government has arrested at least 15 political opponents...

q957.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicaragua#U S State Department#Managua#Reuters#U S State Department#Americans#Sandinistas#Contra#Human Rights Watch#U N#The Security Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
Place
Mexico City
Related
POTUSForbes

Maduro, Guaidó And Alberto Fernández: The Beginning Of A New Phase In Venezuela?

The actual complexities of reality are difficult to put into structured, cohesive arguments, leading public debate toward simpler and generally binary discussions. When confronting a level of extreme complexity such as the Venezuelan crisis, Argentina’s political actors tend to align themselves ideologically: to different degrees those close to the ruling Frente de Todos coalition defend the regime of Nicolás Maduro, while supporters of the opposing Juntos por el Cambio coalition consider it Venezuela’s government to be a dictatorship that must be toppled by any means possible. Hardliners in the opposition close to former president Mauricio Macri continue to use the electoral slogan that “Kirchnerism will take us down the road to Venezuela,” while their counterparts in the pan-Peronist coalition led by Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner deny evident human rights violations perpetrated by the Maduro regime, continuing to describe it as “democratic.”
Politicsdnyuz.com

Nicaragua lambastes Spain’s foreign minister in angry attack

MEXICO CITY, June 26 – Nicaragua’s government launched a blistering attack on Spain and its Foreign Minister on Saturday, alleging inteference by Madrid in its affairs and imperialiist attitudes towards the Central American country. Nicaragua’s foreign ministry, in a four-page letter to Arancha Gonzalez Laya, accused her of making “offensive...
Politicspapernewsnetwork.com

Nicaragua’s Strongman Daniel Ortega Clings to Power

A strongman in power for decades clings desperately to his office. Daniel Ortega has ruled Nicaragua for approximately 32 of the past 40 years — first as part of a five-man junta after the Marxist Sandinistas ousted the former dictator, Anastasio Somoza, in 1979, and later as president (from 1984 to 1990 and again from 2007 to the present). He has no intention of giving up his power anytime soon.
PoliticsArkansas Online

Nicaraguan's crackdown targeting political rivals

MANAGUA, Nicaragua -- The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has arrested another child of former leader Violeta Chamorro, the woman who once defeated him for the presidency, in the run-up to elections this year. Former lawmaker Pedro Joaquin Chamorro Barrios was arrested late Friday, accused of acts against "the...
PoliticsTexarkana Gazette

Nicaragua government arrests another prominent opponent

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has arrested another child of former leader Violeta Chamorro, the woman who once defeated him for the presidency, in the runup to elections this year. Former Congressman Pedro Joaquin Chamorro Barrios was arrested late Friday, accused of acts against "the...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Son Of Ex-president Chamorro Detained In Nicaragua

Pedro Joaquin Chamorro, a journalist, former opposition lawmaker and son of ex-president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, has been arrested on charges of undermining Nicaragua's sovereignty, the National Police said Saturday. Chamorro is just the latest opposition figure to be detained five months ahead of a presidential election in which President...
Politicsamicohoops.net

Dominican Congressmen met Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

Representatives Juan Dionisio Rodríguez Restetoyo, of the Amplio Front party; Ramon Ceballos of the Modern Revolutionary Party and Franklin Martinez of the Dominican Liberation Party met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the Executive Residence in Caracas, Venezuela. The representatives were part of a large delegation of representatives of Dominican...
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Arrested opponents are 'criminals,' says Nicaragua's Ortega

Nicaragua's leader Daniel Ortega said Wednesday that 19 opposition figures arrested just five months before a presidential election are not politicians but "criminals" who want to "overthrow the government." "We are not dealing with pre-candidates, but criminals who have attacked the country," Ortega said in an official televised ceremony, while accusing the imprisoned of being "agents of the Yankee empire" who "conspire against Nicaragua to overthrow the government."
Politicsthesaxon.org

Gioconda Belli: ‘Daniel Ortega is not willing to lose power’ in Nicaragua

Nicaraguan poet and activist Gioconda Belli said that President Daniel Ortega was “deeply traumatized” for handing over the government to Violeta Barrios de Chamorro in 1990 and who now ignores all international criticism because “He is not willing to lose power.”. In an interview with The Associated Press, the author...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Five presidential hopefuls have been arrested in a sweeping crackdown by President Daniel Ortega ahead of elections in November. - 2021: Pre-election arrests - The roundup of Ortega's possible challengers in the November presidential election began on June 2 when Cristiana Chamorro, the daughter of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, was placed under house arrest.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Argentina and Mexico call their ambassadors in Nicaragua for consultations on the repressive escalation of Daniel Ortega

Argentina and Mexico maintain a joint diplomatic strategy facing the political crisis that Nicaragua suffers under the regime of Daniel Ortega. Both countries announced separately this Monday that they have decided to call their respective ambassadors in Managua for consultations, to explain what they consider to be the “worrying political-legal actions carried out by the Nicaraguan Government in recent days, which have put the integrity of and freedom of various opposition figures ”. The decision comes a week after both Latin American powers abstained from voting on a resolution condemning Ortega within the Organization of American States (OAS), which was approved by 26 countries on the continent, which also requires the “immediate release of all political prisoners.”
PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

Rights group calls for more pressure on Nicaragua government

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — (AP) — An international human rights organization is calling for increased pressure on Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega as arrests of political opposition figures continue ahead of Nov. 7 elections. Human Rights Watch planned to release a report Tuesday detailing the politically motivated arrests in recent weeks of...
Americasglobalvoices.org

‘Night of long knives’ escalates in Nicaragua as Ortega kidnaps opposition

Nicaragua further plunges into autocracy as, one by one, the government detains and disappears opposition figures ahead of Nicaragua's November 7 elections. Eighteen opposition challengers have been detained in a matter of weeks, four of whom were potential presidential candidates. As of June 21, no one knows the whereabouts of...