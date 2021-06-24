Nicaragua’s Ortega shrugs off global pressure in rare speech

The actual complexities of reality are difficult to put into structured, cohesive arguments, leading public debate toward simpler and generally binary discussions. When confronting a level of extreme complexity such as the Venezuelan crisis, Argentina’s political actors tend to align themselves ideologically: to different degrees those close to the ruling Frente de Todos coalition defend the regime of Nicolás Maduro, while supporters of the opposing Juntos por el Cambio coalition consider it Venezuela’s government to be a dictatorship that must be toppled by any means possible. Hardliners in the opposition close to former president Mauricio Macri continue to use the electoral slogan that “Kirchnerism will take us down the road to Venezuela,” while their counterparts in the pan-Peronist coalition led by Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner deny evident human rights violations perpetrated by the Maduro regime, continuing to describe it as “democratic.”