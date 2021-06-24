New principal hired at Defiance City Schools
A new elementary principal was hired by the Defiance City Board of Education during it’s meeting Wednesday. In addition, the board approved a new three-year agreement with the membership of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE) Local 009, as well as a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the membership for a high-deductible health plan, and COVID-19 pandemic response compensation for members, (see related story, Page A3).www.crescent-news.com