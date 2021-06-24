Zachary Edward Thicksten, 38, of Little Rock, Ark., went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2021, following a tragic plane crash in Conway, Ark. He was born Jan. 5, 1983, in Pine Bluff, Ark., the son of Debbie and Mark Thicksten. He was the oldest of three siblings. On July 6, 2013, he married the love of his life, Helen Ruth (Ruthie) Leggett, who survives, along with their three children, Emery Ruth Thicksten (6), Luke Edward Thicksten (4), and Shepherd Zachary Thicksten (15 months) of Little Rock, Ark. Zach graduated from Pulaski Academy in 2002 and attended the University of Arkansas. Zach was the successful owner of Pine Bluff Crating & Pallet, a 64 year old family-owned business. Zach was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend, an accomplished pilot, and an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He was a committed Christian, who loved Jesus and was a faithful husband and father.