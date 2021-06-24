Louise S. Compton
Louise S. Compton, 93, of Fayetteville, Ark., went to be with her Heavenly Father at Willard Walker Hospice, Monday, June 21, 2021. Louise is survived by her children, Elaine Teague (Ricky) of Springdale, Ark., Laura Klassen (Andrew) of Allen, Texas, and Lisa Rice of Rogers, Ark., eight grandchildren, Jennifer Clinehens (Chad), Will Teague (Kelsey), Catherine Klassen Molina (Daniel), Emily Klassen, Andrea Klassen, Bridget Mooney (Charlie), and Paul Rice (fiancé, Alyssa Maurer); and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Ernest Compton, Jr., daughter, Kerry Compton, and grandson, Charles Rice.