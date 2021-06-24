Cancel
Rose Bud, AR

Conrad "Tiny" Edmond Wall, Sr.

Cover picture for the articleConrad "Tiny" Edmond Wall, Sr. of Rose Bud, Ark., left this life June 22, 2021, at his home. He was 73 years old. He was born June 12, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Lorin C. Wall and Phyllis "Vee" Burns Wall. Conrad was a member of U.A. Local 198 and worked in many states across the U.S. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed sharing his passion with his son, grandchildren, and friends. In his retirement he enjoyed woodwork, and built numerous pieces of furniture and gifts in his workshop. Conrad was a member of the Rose Bud United Methodist Church, Gideons International, The Masonic Order, and the Scottish Rites.

