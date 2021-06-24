Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Cecilia Mary Sampson

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCecilia Mary Sampson, 98, of Little Rock, died June 17, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, she is survived by two children, Phyllis Ann Benjamin of Little Rock and Donald W. Sampson (Venita) of Las Vegas, Nev.; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: David Tilley and his two daughters, Audrina and Charlotte Tilley of Benton, Arkansas, Sarah Tilley, her husband Thomas Hilal and their two children, Harper Hilal and Hudson Hilal, all of Los Angeles, California, and Jeffrey Sampson of San Diego, California.

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
California State
City
Charlotte, AR
Benton, AR
Obituaries
City
Benton, AR
State
Arkansas State
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...