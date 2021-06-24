Cecilia Mary Sampson, 98, of Little Rock, died June 17, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, she is survived by two children, Phyllis Ann Benjamin of Little Rock and Donald W. Sampson (Venita) of Las Vegas, Nev.; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: David Tilley and his two daughters, Audrina and Charlotte Tilley of Benton, Arkansas, Sarah Tilley, her husband Thomas Hilal and their two children, Harper Hilal and Hudson Hilal, all of Los Angeles, California, and Jeffrey Sampson of San Diego, California.