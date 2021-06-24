Pool delay

(Albuquerque, N.M.) KKOB — Albuquerque’s aquatic facilities, including five splash pads, nine outdoor swimming pools, and five indoor pools, are increasing their fees on July 1st. The City says despite the hike, it will continue to offer the lowest pool admission prices in the metro area. Daily admission to City pools will increase by 50 cents, while monthly and annual passes and pool rentals will see slightly higher increases. Splash pads will largely remain free to the public. The Parks and Recreation Department also offers an income-based fee waiver for swimming lessons through the “Shanta Strong Swim Fund”. All children who qualify for the free or reduced lunch program are eligible for this scholarship. To apply, families can visit www.cabq.gov/pool and navigate to the Shanta Strong Swim Fund Page. For information on how to donate to the Shanta Strong Swim Fund, please click here.