Pool delay
Regarding the lifeguard story (June 8, “Lifeguard shortage delays opening of Dormont Pool,”) it would be more apt to state, “Lack of vision, poor management leads to delayed opening.” It is unfortunate that this current council regards the pool as a burden to the community, instead of the asset it is. How else could one explain the fact that when it finally does open, it is to be closed every Monday? While I was on council, if a street repair cost more than expected, we did not close the street on Mondays to make it last longer.www.post-gazette.com