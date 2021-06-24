Cancel
Politics

Pool delay

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the lifeguard story (June 8, “Lifeguard shortage delays opening of Dormont Pool,”) it would be more apt to state, “Lack of vision, poor management leads to delayed opening.” It is unfortunate that this current council regards the pool as a burden to the community, instead of the asset it is. How else could one explain the fact that when it finally does open, it is to be closed every Monday? While I was on council, if a street repair cost more than expected, we did not close the street on Mondays to make it last longer.

Garfield, WAwcgazette.com

Garfield to overhaul town pool

GARFIELD - The Garfield pool is set for major repairs, renovation, and new features in 2022. Administrators spent two-and-a-half years to gather a grant and matching funds of $500,000 each. The push was led by Garfield Parks and Recreation, looking to address problems such as losing as many as 3,000...
Deshler, OHNorthwest Signal

Deshler updated on pool

DESHLER — Village council recently received an update on the municipal swimming pool. Sewer Superintendent Brad Kitchen reported, in the first three days of operation, the swimming pool has sold 19 passes. It was reported the entire 2019 season only sold 25 passes, and the pool did not operate in 2020.
Economygothamgal.com

Expanding the Pool

A few years ago, I decided it was time for a new challenge, a new career per se. I was probably a chameleon in my other life. I am quite good at reinvention but always keeping the dots from my past with me. I started to think about getting on more mature private boards. So I began exploring.
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Wading into pool repairs at Northside

YOUNGSTOWN — Sitting idle a whole extra year took a toll on the city’s Northside Pool. Multiple parts had to be replaced and other work had to be done before the pool would be ready to reopen this year. The pool’s original opening date was June 6, but that was...
Bethlehem, PATimes News

Memorial Pool reopens

The reopening of Memorial Pool brought sunshine to a cloudy – well, mostly rainy – day June 11 in the city of Bethlehem, which celebrated the occasion with an official afternoon ceremony. “Maybe the rain is a good omen,” Mayor Robert Donchez said with a smile. Originally opened in 1956...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Free Pool Day

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is hosting a free pool day on Friday, July 2 at the Kingsbury Park District Pool in Greenville. Free swim times will be from 1-5 PM and from 6-9 PM. They will also be handing out sunscreen packets to pool goers all summer. For more information, call 651-2588.
Leavenworth, KSLeavenworth Times

Wollman pool reopens

The Wollman Aquatic Center reopened Monday after it was closed for several days because broken glass was found at the facility. The city of Leavenworth announced the reopening of the pool Monday on the city's Facebook page. Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city, said the pool had to...
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Construction continues to delay opening of Schlegel Park Pool

READING, Pa. - COVID-19 and supply chain setbacks continue to delay the opening of the Schlegel Park Pool in Reading. Construction workers, not swimmers, currently occupy the pool as much-needed improvements continue. "Coping and tiling and tomorrow there's going to be crack remediation at the pool and then there's going...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Heated discussion could erupt over delay in pool reopening

Q: Quick question, please. The president of our homeowners association doesn’t live in our community. Is there a rule or law that says he must? If so, can I please have a link ? Thank you. Also, our pool hasn’t opened, and it should for the residents. The HOA board...
PoliticsLeavenworth Times

Wollman pool closed for cleaning

The Wollman Aquatic Center will remain closed this weekend for cleaning after broken glass was found in the pool, according a to city spokeswoman. The city-operated pool has been closed since Thursday. "It's a safety hazard," said Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city. She said the pool has...
Allentown, PAPosted by
Allentown, Pennsylvania

Pool Hours Updated

The Allentown Department of Parks and Recreation announces updated pool hours of operation for the 2021 season. Cedar Beach Pool and Mack Pool will open daily beginning Saturday, June 19 with hours of operation from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The city pools will follow all current CDC and PA...
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

LARPD Makes Pool Not for Everyone

LARPD’s Recreation Department has terminated the lap swim pass and drop-in swim program. Instead, residents have to pay $80/month to use the pool regardless of how often or seldom they swim. It makes a community asset, belonging to the residents for the health of the residents, available only to the elite among us.
Bonners Ferry, IDbonnersferryherald.com

City pool open for business

Summertime brings the heat and what better way to cool off than a day of swimming? The Bonners Ferry Municipal Pool offers community members exactly that. The pool opened June 11 and is open seven days a week through Aug. 11, although city administrator Lisa Ailport is hoping to extend the season.
Rochester, MNKAAL-TV

Rochester public pools reopen

"We actually didn't make one (a reservation) before we got here but the process was really easy, the front desk helped us with it, and it was really quick," Megan De Adder, a mother of three who was at Soldiers Field Memorial Pool on Monday, said. Park officials say the...
Wabash County, INTrumann Democrat

How do we use our land assets to achieve community goals?

Very little development has occurred in Wabash County over the past two decades. Between 2000 and 2019, fewer than 600 acres transitioned from agricultural or undeveloped to developed. That’s roughly 30 acres per year - the size of eight blocks in downtown Wabash. Compared to other counties in the region, this growth is small and represents just two-tenths of one percent of the total landmass of the county.
Albuquerque, NMnewsradiokkob.com

CABQ pool fees increase

(Albuquerque, N.M.) KKOB — Albuquerque’s aquatic facilities, including five splash pads, nine outdoor swimming pools, and five indoor pools, are increasing their fees on July 1st. The City says despite the hike, it will continue to offer the lowest pool admission prices in the metro area. Daily admission to City pools will increase by 50 cents, while monthly and annual passes and pool rentals will see slightly higher increases. Splash pads will largely remain free to the public. The Parks and Recreation Department also offers an income-based fee waiver for swimming lessons through the “Shanta Strong Swim Fund”. All children who qualify for the free or reduced lunch program are eligible for this scholarship. To apply, families can visit www.cabq.gov/pool and navigate to the Shanta Strong Swim Fund Page. For information on how to donate to the Shanta Strong Swim Fund, please click here.
HobbiesNorfolk Daily News

Handling the pool boom

I took photos of our above ground pool in May thinking it would be easier to sell it than to clean it. We leave the water within the flimsy walls of the pool over the winter, so it’s a job to get it swim worthy in the summer. I didn’t...
Greeley, CO1310kfka.com

Pool Worker Shortage

City of Greeley Recreation officials ceased open swim hours at Centennial Pool, 2315 Reservoir Road, until further notice due to staffing shortages.Centennial Pool will remain open for lap swim and continue to host swim lessons already scheduled to take place there. These modified services at Centennial Pool will remain in place while officials work to train and hire additional lifeguards.Open swim hours will continue at Discovery Bay Waterpark, 715 E. 24th St., and Greeley Family FunPlex, 1501 65th Ave.
LifestyleGettysburg Times

Caledonia pool not opening

The swimming pool at Caledonia State Park will be closed for the 2021 season, according to a release from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Park Manager Earl Hockenberry said the large 500,000-gallon swimming pool at Caledonia will be closed due to lifeguard shortages.