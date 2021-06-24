Maud Eva Smith, was born in Nevada County, Ark., on July 19, 1931, to Clemmie and William Blake. She is the last sibling of her family of seven children, Nellie Simmons, Queen Williams, Grady, Crayton, and Joe Williams, and Delma Moss. She attended public schools in Rosston, Arkansas. Maud attended Sweet Home Elementary, Willisville, Arkansas, and Oakgrove High School in Rosston, Arkansas, and attended church at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was raised as a young child by Lucy Ann and Jim Warren who lived in Hope, Arkansas.