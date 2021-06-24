Catherine Ann Timson
Catherine Ann Timson, age 91, of Maumelle, formerly of Hot Springs, Ark., passed away June 21, 2021. Born February 19, 1930, to Annie (Bessy) Josephine Hamilton and William Elmer Corwin. She was preceded in death by her children, Mark Cathey and Cynthia Forbess. Survivors include her husband, John Timson, Sr.; grandchildren, Stephanie Powers (Chad), Sara Cathey, Matthew Forbess, and Lindsey Forbess; stepchildren, John Timson, Jr. (Kelly), Elizabeth Nichols (Mike), Linda Garrison (Clint), and Paul Timson (Amy).www.arkansasonline.com