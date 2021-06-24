Bruce Robert Bradke, 68, of Enola, Ark., went to be with the Lord, Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was born December 14, 1952, in Bainbridge, Maryland, to Seldon and Marion Bradke. Bruce was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Bradke and his parents. Bruce is survived by two daughters, Julie Turner (Brad) and Natalie Holley (Tre), grandchildren, Peyton Turner, Mason Turner, Reese Turner, and Everett Holley, brother, Geary Bradke (Diana), sisters, Sherry Glenn (Randy) and Linda Jackson (Phil), and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.