Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Gwen Oakes Gaston

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwen Oakes Gaston, 81, of Little Rock, transcended this life surrounded by her family on June 22, 2021. Gwen was born October 12, 1939, to Ennis and Elba Oakes. She attended Little Rock Central High, graduating at 16, and pursued undergraduate studies at Randolph Macon Women's College. While raising her children, she earned a Master's in Social Work from UALR, and later a Ph.D. in Psychology. Gwen, or "Gigi" as we called her, loved her family with every ounce of her being and soul. Her love of life will carry on in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Next to her family, Gwen loved to travel. She had a gypsy soul that for the past 16 years has been fed by her wonderful husband, Jim Gaston, making so many memories as they traveled around the world with each other, their friends and family. Gwen was happiest exploring new places and always looked forward to the next grand adventure.

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Arkansas State
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ualr#Ruebel Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...