Gwen Oakes Gaston, 81, of Little Rock, transcended this life surrounded by her family on June 22, 2021. Gwen was born October 12, 1939, to Ennis and Elba Oakes. She attended Little Rock Central High, graduating at 16, and pursued undergraduate studies at Randolph Macon Women's College. While raising her children, she earned a Master's in Social Work from UALR, and later a Ph.D. in Psychology. Gwen, or "Gigi" as we called her, loved her family with every ounce of her being and soul. Her love of life will carry on in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Next to her family, Gwen loved to travel. She had a gypsy soul that for the past 16 years has been fed by her wonderful husband, Jim Gaston, making so many memories as they traveled around the world with each other, their friends and family. Gwen was happiest exploring new places and always looked forward to the next grand adventure.