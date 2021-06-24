Cancel
Obituaries

Larry Ray Kuykendall

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Ray Kuykendall, 74, passed from this life on June 20, 2021. He was born October 7, 1946, in Lancing, Michigan, to Odell G. and Cara E. (Southerland) Kuykendall. Larry was a member of the Assemblies of God Church. Larry loved his family. Although, he had no children of his own, he treated his nieces and nephews as if they were. He was a world traveler; often going anywhere the wind carried him. He enjoyed snow skiing, riding snowmobiles and had a passion for Mustang cars. Larry will always be remembered as a kind, generous and loving person.

www.arkansasonline.com
