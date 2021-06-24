Cancel
Rogers, AR

David Lawrence Whiteside

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Lawrence Whiteside, 63, of Rogers, passed away June 22, 2021, in Bentonville. He was born August 18, 1957, in Brinkley, Arkansas, the son of Walter Mack and Edna Geraldine Parrish Whiteside. David was an Eagle Scout-Boys Scouts of America. He was a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corp and later retired from J.B. Hunt as the Senior Director of Compliance. David was Charter member at Colonial Baptist Church in Rogers. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his son, daughter in law, and granddaughter, his family members, and serving the Lord. His hobbies included fishing, traveling, taking cruises, and singing. He was a computer tech guru. David is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mack Edward Whiteside. He is survived by his son, Walter Mack Whiteside and wife Kaleigh, and granddaughter, Zoey of Pea Ridge; his sister, Sharon Henry of Collinsville, Okla., sister, Doreatha Wiggins, and brother, Jerry Whiteside both of Brinkley, Arkansas.

