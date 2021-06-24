Marion Kay VanPelt
Marion Kay VanPelt, 64, of Plumerville, Ark., passed away on June 21, 2021. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on October 23, 1956, to Wilber and Bobby Moran. She is preceded in death by her mother, Bobby Moran; husband, Michael VanPelt; brother, Wilber Moran Jr. Marion is survived by her father, Wilber Moran Sr.; children, Brianne (Jacob) Null, Brian VanPelt, and Brent (Bethany) VanPelt; grandchildren, Bryce VanPelt, Michaela, Wyatt and Brynlee Null; Brixton and Brighton VanPelt; sister, Debbie (Jackie) Stephenson; brother, Chris (Amber) Moran; sister-in-law, Karen Moran; nieces, nephews, and host of friends.www.arkansasonline.com