Antonio Dion Ogden, 44 of Hope, passed away on Sunday, June 20 at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. Two daughters; his mother and stepfather; his stepmother; his paternal grandfather; two brothers; three sisters; his niece; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends survive him. Visitation will be held on Friday evening, June 25, from 4 until 6:30 p.m. at Lonoke Baptist Church, 702 South Hazel Street in Hope. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at Lonoke Baptist Church. Interment will take place at Scott Cemetery in Hope by Branscumb Funeral Home of Brinkley (870) 734-2772, email: branscumbfuneralhome1928@yahoo.com and Facebook: Branscumb Funeral Home.