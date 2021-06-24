Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Chester Wilson Sr.

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChester L. Wilson Sr., 72, of Little Rock passed June 17, 2021. He is survived by siblings Earl Lee Wilson, Lilly Wilson, Mary Jean Wilson, Jerry Cortez Wilson; two sons, Chester Wilson Jr., Duane Wilson; daughter, Dallas Wilson; stepson, Darryl King Sr.; grandchildren, Sade Wilson, Sydney Wilson, Ya'Nyla Wilson, Darryl King Jr., and Amara Webb; great-grandchild, Carter Brown. Homegoing celebration June 26, 2021 5 p.m. at Superior Funeral Services 5017 E. Broadway North Little Rock (501) 945-9922. Online guestbook www.superiorfuneralservices.com. Trudean Long Brown "Providing Services Your Family Deserves."

www.arkansasonline.com
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lee Wilson#Stepson#Superior Funeral Services
