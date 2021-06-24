Chester Wilson Sr.
Chester L. Wilson Sr., 72, of Little Rock passed June 17, 2021. He is survived by siblings Earl Lee Wilson, Lilly Wilson, Mary Jean Wilson, Jerry Cortez Wilson; two sons, Chester Wilson Jr., Duane Wilson; daughter, Dallas Wilson; stepson, Darryl King Sr.; grandchildren, Sade Wilson, Sydney Wilson, Ya'Nyla Wilson, Darryl King Jr., and Amara Webb; great-grandchild, Carter Brown. Homegoing celebration June 26, 2021 5 p.m. at Superior Funeral Services 5017 E. Broadway North Little Rock (501) 945-9922. Online guestbook www.superiorfuneralservices.com. Trudean Long Brown "Providing Services Your Family Deserves."www.arkansasonline.com