Hunting down environmentally friendly, socially responsible groceries and personal care products often requires a Veronica Mars-level amount of sleuthing. To find the most sustainable pick available, you have to read through brands' websites and then, based on the usually limited and vague information available, attempt to decipher which one has the smallest footprint and does the most social good. From there, you might want to dig even deeper for certifications and evidence that the companies are actually following through with their claims and not greenwashing. And, in some cases, all this research can still leave you empty-handed. Compounding the problem is that the small, independent brands that do hit your eco and ethical standards often struggle to land a spot in supermarkets and big-box stores.