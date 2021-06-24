The Breathtaking Collapse of Retail Rents in Manhattan, Year 7
Retailers willing to battle ecommerce will find “ample availability” – the shuttered stores dotting the sidewalks – and much lower but still very high rents. The collapse of asking rents for vacant retail spaces lining the sidewalks along the 17 major shopping corridors in Manhattan has been spectacular. Since the beginning of the meltdown in 2015, the average asking rent in a number of these corridors has now plunged between 50% and 68%.wolfstreet.com