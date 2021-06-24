Trevor Sour
It’s time we talked about Trevor Bauer after he went 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 5 Hits, 4 BBs, 10 Ks against the Padres Wednesday night. It’s the fourth game in five starts for Bauer where he’s allowed at least three earned runs and it comes at a very specific time — when his rpm rates are heavily dropping with goopgate arriving in full force (nearly 200 rpm drop on his four-seamer tonight!). Should we still be considering Bauer as a Top 20 arm if he doesn’t have the same spin rates?www.pitcherlist.com