Well, now Honda's just showing off. Despite five model years packed under the 10th-gen Civic's timing chain, the company appeared to have little incentive to fully revamp its subcompact sedan superstar for the 2022 model year. The outgoing car, in all of its many permutations, remained at the top of its hyper-competitive segment. Heck, a simple midcycle refresh would have likely ensured it held onto the leaderboard crown until the model's production tooling wore out. Instead, the manufacturer created the 2022 Honda Civic, one of the greatest redesigns we didn't know we wanted.