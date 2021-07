Killer Instinct fans have been waiting patiently for news on a new series entry over the last few years, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer may have given them some hope for the future. In an appearance on the Dropped Frames podcast, Spencer indicated that Xbox wants to do something with the fighting game franchise, and the company was very pleased with the response to Killer Instinct's launch with the Xbox One in 2013. Obviously, that doesn't bode well for the immediate future, but Spencer's words should give fans some hope that the series could return within the next few years.