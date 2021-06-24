Cancel
Politics

Nicaragua's Ortega shrugs off global pressure in rare speech

By Metro US
Metro International
 5 days ago

MANAGUA (Reuters) -Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega said on Wednesday sanctions would not deter his government and vowed not to free detained political foes accused of crimes, as international pressure mounted to end a crackdown ahead of a November election. Ortega's government has arrested at least 15 political opponents in recent...

www.metro.us
Politics

Nicaragua lambastes Spain's foreign minister in angry attack

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Nicaragua's government launched a blistering attack on Spain and its Foreign Minister on Saturday, alleging inteference by Madrid in its affairs and imperialiist attitudes towards the Central American country. Nicaragua's foreign ministry, in a four-page letter to Arancha Gonzalez Laya, accused her of making "offensive statements" about...
Politics

Nicaragua's Strongman Daniel Ortega Clings to Power

A strongman in power for decades clings desperately to his office. Daniel Ortega has ruled Nicaragua for approximately 32 of the past 40 years — first as part of a five-man junta after the Marxist Sandinistas ousted the former dictator, Anastasio Somoza, in 1979, and later as president (from 1984 to 1990 and again from 2007 to the present). He has no intention of giving up his power anytime soon.
Politics

Nicaragua government arrests opponent

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has arrested another child of former leader Violeta Chamorro, the woman who once defeated him for the presidency, in the runup to elections this year. Former Congressman Pedro Joaquin Chamorro Barrios was arrested late Friday, accused of acts against...
Public Safety

Nicaraguan police detain brother of arrested opposition leader Chamorro

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Nicaraguan police have arrested the brother of detained opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro, accusing him of damaging the country's sovereignty and continuing the sweeping crackdown of political and business figures opposed to President Daniel Ortega. About 20 prominent Nicaraguans, including Cristiana Chamorro and four other politicians who...
Politics

Nicaraguan's crackdown targeting political rivals

MANAGUA, Nicaragua -- The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has arrested another child of former leader Violeta Chamorro, the woman who once defeated him for the presidency, in the run-up to elections this year. Former lawmaker Pedro Joaquin Chamorro Barrios was arrested late Friday, accused of acts against "the...
Public Safety
AFP

Son of ex-president Chamorro detained in Nicaragua

Pedro Joaquin Chamorro, a journalist, former opposition lawmaker and son of ex-president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, has been arrested on charges of undermining Nicaragua's sovereignty, the National Police said Saturday. Chamorro is just the latest opposition figure to be detained five months ahead of a presidential election in which President Daniel Ortega will likely seek re-election. In raids that began on June 2, security and paramilitary forces have arrested at least 20 opposition figures, including five leading presidential candidates -- one of whom is Chamorro's sister Cristiana Chamorro, a favorite to face Ortega in November's poll -- as well as journalists, businessmen and a banker. Pedro Joaquin Chamorro was arrested late Friday and faces charges of "inciting foreign interference," "asking for interference" and "applauding" sanctions against Nicaragua, the National Police said in a statement.
Politics

Nicaragua under growing pressure to end crackdown on political opponents

Nicaragua's government is facing growing international pressure this week to halt a crackdown on political opponents amid reports that a prominent journalist fled the country and a former first lady was placed under house arrest. In a joint statement Tuesday, 59 countries at the United Nations Human Rights Council, including...
Politics

Gioconda Belli: 'Daniel Ortega is not willing to lose power' in Nicaragua

Nicaraguan poet and activist Gioconda Belli said that President Daniel Ortega was "deeply traumatized" for handing over the government to Violeta Barrios de Chamorro in 1990 and who now ignores all international criticism because "He is not willing to lose power.". In an interview with The Associated Press, the author...
Public Safety

Nicaragua's Ortega Calls Arrested Opponents 'Criminals' And US 'Agents'

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said Wednesday that 19 of his opponents who have been arrested just five months before his country's presidential election are not candidates or politicians, but rather "criminals" who want to "overthrow the government." "That is what we are pursuing, that is what is being investigated and...
Politics
AFP

International anger grows as Nicaragua's Ortega rounds up rivals

With five opposition presidential challengers now in detention, Nicaragua's long-serving leader Daniel Ortega is clearing domestic obstacles to a fourth successive term but lining up considerable international resistance. Rallies demanding the resignation of both Ortega, leader of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), and his wife Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua's deputy president, broke out in 2018.
Politics
AFP

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Five presidential hopefuls have been arrested in a sweeping crackdown by President Daniel Ortega ahead of elections in November. - 2021: Pre-election arrests - The roundup of Ortega's possible challengers in the November presidential election began on June 2 when Cristiana Chamorro, the daughter of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, was placed under house arrest.
Politics

Argentina and Mexico call their ambassadors in Nicaragua for consultations on the repressive escalation of Daniel Ortega

Argentina and Mexico maintain a joint diplomatic strategy facing the political crisis that Nicaragua suffers under the regime of Daniel Ortega. Both countries announced separately this Monday that they have decided to call their respective ambassadors in Managua for consultations, to explain what they consider to be the “worrying political-legal actions carried out by the Nicaraguan Government in recent days, which have put the integrity of and freedom of various opposition figures ”. The decision comes a week after both Latin American powers abstained from voting on a resolution condemning Ortega within the Organization of American States (OAS), which was approved by 26 countries on the continent, which also requires the “immediate release of all political prisoners.”
Public Safety

'Night of long knives' escalates in Nicaragua as Ortega kidnaps opposition

A new round of detentions plunged the country further into autocracy. Nicaragua further plunges into autocracy as, one by one, the government detains and disappears opposition figures ahead of Nicaragua's November 7 elections. Eighteen opposition challengers have been detained in a matter of weeks, four of whom were potential presidential...
Politics

Rights group calls for more pressure on Nicaragua government

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — International criticism of Nicaragua's government grew on Tuesday after another night of arrests in Managua. Fifty-nine countries at the United Nations Human Rights Council signed onto a statement expressing concern over arbitrary arrests and the restriction of fundamental rights. Michelle Bachelet, U.N. High Commissioner for Human...
Americas

Argentina urged its ambassador to Nicaragua to return to Buenos Aires and report on the human rights violations of Daniel Ortega

After the Argentine abstention before the resolution condemning the OAS for the wave of arrests of opposition leaders in Nicaragua, the Government tried a turn in the bilateral relationship and called its ambassador in Managua Mateo Daniel Capitanich for consultation. In this way, the head of the diplomatic headquarters must return to Buenos Aires “with the objective of consulting on the worrying political-legal actions carried out by the Nicaraguan government in recent days that put at risk the integrity and freedom of various opposition figures (including presidential candidates), activists and Nicaraguan businessmen.