Nicaragua’s Ortega shrugs off global pressure in rare speech

Argentina and Mexico maintain a joint diplomatic strategy facing the political crisis that Nicaragua suffers under the regime of Daniel Ortega. Both countries announced separately this Monday that they have decided to call their respective ambassadors in Managua for consultations, to explain what they consider to be the “worrying political-legal actions carried out by the Nicaraguan Government in recent days, which have put the integrity of and freedom of various opposition figures ”. The decision comes a week after both Latin American powers abstained from voting on a resolution condemning Ortega within the Organization of American States (OAS), which was approved by 26 countries on the continent, which also requires the “immediate release of all political prisoners.”