Nicaragua’s Ortega shrugs off global pressure in rare speech

Pedro Joaquin Chamorro, a journalist, former opposition lawmaker and son of ex-president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, has been arrested on charges of undermining Nicaragua's sovereignty, the National Police said Saturday.
Chamorro is just the latest opposition figure to be detained five months ahead of a presidential election in which President Daniel Ortega will likely seek re-election.
In raids that began on June 2, security and paramilitary forces have arrested at least 20 opposition figures, including five leading presidential candidates -- one of whom is Chamorro's sister Cristiana Chamorro, a favorite to face Ortega in November's poll -- as well as journalists, businessmen and a banker.
Pedro Joaquin Chamorro was arrested late Friday and faces charges of "inciting foreign interference," "asking for interference" and "applauding" sanctions against Nicaragua, the National Police said in a statement.