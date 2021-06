More than half of cosmetics products sold and used in the U.S. and Canada contain cancerous chemicals, according to a new study released by the University of Notre Dame. The study, which was published in the journal of Environmental Science and Technology Letters, found numerous cosmetic products contain high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The study states these substances, known as "forever chemicals" can be harmful to the environment and have also been linked to "kidney cancer, testicular cancer, hypertension, thyroid disease, low birth weight and immunotoxicity in children."