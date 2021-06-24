Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

7-Elevens In Hawaii Serve Up Ube and Haupia-Flavored Slushies

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii's universally known as a literal paradise. But beyond that, the tropical escape is also a foodie's paradise, so much so that even 7-Elevens out there got some unique options to offer. Spotted by @foodwithmichel, Ube and Haupia-flavored Slurpees are being dispensed at a 7-Eleven location out in the land...

www.foodbeast.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Elevens#Beaches#Food Drink#Haupia Flavored#Instagram A#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Philippines
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinkscstoredecisions.com

7-Eleven Refreshes Big Gulp With Five New Flavors

The 7-Eleven Big Gulp has five new, non-traditional flavors: AHA sparkling flavored water, craft lemonade made with real juice and cane sugar, electrolyte-infused vitaminwater zero squeezed and 7-Eleven‘s private brand vitamin-infused sport drink Replenish Zero and energy drink Power Berry by Quake. “We’re excited to offer these new, great-tasting beverages...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Serving up delicious pasta-bilities

Joslyn describes the truck’s cuisine as “Italian-style fresh pastas and flavorful dishes with an Asian influence.” Read more. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Hawaii Stateaymag.com

Vacationing to Hawaii? Here’s Where to Eat and Drink in Maui

If you’re heading to Maui this summer or anytime in the near future, you might be wondering where to eat and drink. Here are some suggestions from our recent trip. My family and I stayed in the town of Kihei, so the list below will be a little Kihei-heavy. Also, you won’t find many upscale restaurants like Mama’s Fish House or Merriman’s below. We typically like to keep things pretty lowkey and chill on our travels, plus those restaurants need to be booked several weeks (if not months) in advance.
DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

We Ranked Slurpees Flavors From 7-Eleven To Find The Best Summer Drink

There are some things that are just so quintessentially American. Monster trucks, Disneyland, spray cheese...the list goes on. One drink product that screams "America" is a 7-Eleven Slurpee. These sweet, fruity, slushy drinks are everything we want and need in the summer, and they're unique to our neighborhood convenience store, 7-11. Usually 7-11 celebrates Free Slurpee Day on July 11th, or 7-eleven day. So which Slurpee flavor is your favorite?
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

7 restaurants and cafes serving up some of the best pastries in Seattle

Flaky, buttery crusts are what we’re here for. Whether you like strawberry-filled delights or French croissants, there are so many places in Seattle that deliver top-notch pastries. Here are seven of our favorite spots to get pastries in and around Seattle:. Mee Sum Pastry. Mee Sum Pastry and Cafe started...
RecipesThe Idea Room

Watermelon Slushie

Looking for a cool and refreshing summer drink perfect for a BBQ or Party? Make your guests a Watermelon Slushie. Last week we had a strange wintery storm blow in which brought some low level snow and cold rain. VERY unusual for June…not unheard of here in Utah…but strange none-the-less. But a couple of days later the heat was soaring again in the upper 90’s. So of course some cold and slushy drinks were in order. I know you have heard me talk about my love for all things icy and slushy. This time I thought I would try making a Watermelon Slush. I was pleasantly surprised by how tasty it was. I thought it might be a little bland…but it really was so refreshing and good!
Dallas, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Free Slurpee Day 2021: 7-Eleven giveaway to last entire month of July

DALLAS - 7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day has been extended to last the entire month of July. The convenience store chain, which normally offers the free drink on July 11 or "7-Eleven Day," extended the celebration throughout the month of July 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic to avoid large crowds. This year, 7-Eleven said it’s continuing the month-long giveaway in honor of the company’s 94th anniversary.
Irving, TXcspdailynews.com

Party Like You’re 94! 7-Eleven Birthday Balloons in July

IRVING, Texas — To celebrate its birthday, 7-Eleven is once again giving rather than receiving, and it’s making the party last a month. The observed birthday, July 11, marks 94 years, but on July 1 the convenience-store chain will drop one free small Slurpee coupon into the accounts of all 7Rewards loyalty app members. The offer is redeemable any day in July.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

7-Eleven Slurpee Fans Will Love This Big Announcement

Last year, the global pandemic brought with it so many closures — some of them permanent — not to mention a whole world of heartbreak, so it seems kind of petty to mention the cancellation of one small ritual. Nevertheless, 7-Eleven customers still mourned last year's announcement that July 11, 2020, would not be celebrated as 7-11 (aka Free Slurpee) Day, or at least not in the usual way.
Recipesthefreshfig.com

HAWAIIAN BBQ PORTOBELLO BURGERS

These Hawaiian BBQ Portobello Burgers are the perfect Summer dinner. The pulled portobellos are slathered in a pineapple BBQ sauce and topped with a creamy coleslaw dressing. I don’t know about you, but when I was a meat-eater, I loved a good pulled pork sandwich. I love the taste of BBQ, blame it on my Southern roots and just really good California BBQ. BBQ has always been a constant in my life. My dad had a smoker and would always smoke tri-tip growing up and when we traveled, we would always land at some really good BBQ places around the country. When I went plant-based, I felt like those days were over. Thankfully for me, I discovered the wonder that is the portobello mushroom. These Hawaiian BBQ Portobello Burgers taste exactly like a Hawaiian BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich. The texture and flavors of everything are spot on. Let’s dive into what makes these so great.
Recipessaltedcaramelgirl.com

Baked Shrimp

Baked Shrimp- Baked shrimp with butter, garlic, and Parmesan in 20 minutes. It’s the ideal evening dinner: simple, quick, and tasty. Everyone enjoys it, both adults and children. The shrimp in this easy dish are flavored with a delicious combination of butter and garlic. These delicious shrimp are cooked to perfection. Making this dish at home is actually faster than going through the drive-through at a fast-food restaurant! The simplest method to cook shrimp is in the oven! This delicious baked shrimp dish is usually a hit; it is simple to modify with your favorite spices. The shrimp are always cooked properly, with a little of crunch on the exterior but yet lovely and delicate on the inside. And, like with all of the proteins in this series, this technique is completely flavor-adjustable, allowing you to use whatever spices or marinades you choose.
Food & Drinksxoxobella.com

Cherry Lime Caipirinha – Summer Cocktail

Combine the sweetness of cherries with the zesty tang of lime in a cherry lime caipirinha. This is the best summer cocktail recipe! As well as cherries and lime, you need cherry syrup and cachaça or dark rum. Add club soda and ice to this cocktail with cherries to finish it perfectly. This Brazilian cocktail is great for warm spring or summer evenings. It’s sweet, zest, refreshing, and so delicious.
Recipesxoxobella.com

Smoker Grilled Fish Tacos with Garlic Cilantro Lime Coleslaw

At this time of the year, it’s always nice to think about summer recipes. Cooking outside is a lot of fun, and you can make some awesome dishes like smoker grilled fish tacos with garlic cilantro lime coleslaw. You might not find tacos with smoked tilapia at your local Mexican restaurant. However, when you’re cooking at home you can make Traeger grilled fish tacos your way as often as you want! This is also the BEST slaw for fish tacos and you must try it.
Recipesreciperunner.com

Grilled Salmon Tacos with Corn Salsa

Grilled Salmon Tacos with Corn Salsa will be your new favorite fish tacos! Mexican spiced salmon fillets are grilled until flaky, topped with a grilled corn and poblano salsa, and finished off with a dollop of chipotle crema. You’ll love these fresh, healthy and flavorful tacos!. One of my favorite...
Recipesplantbasedjess.com

Mexican Pickled Onions (Quick & Easy)

These refrigerator Mexican pickled onions are done super quickly (30 minutes!) and will add a good crunch and a fun zest to so many meals, from burgers to buddha bowls and salads. They also pair red onions with lime juice to make it an amazing condiment for most Mexican style dishes.
Recipesafullliving.com

Baked Zucchini Noodles Casserole with Smoked Sausage

In need of a delicious and healthy low carb meal? These baked zucchini noodles are cheesy, packed with veggies and the best organic Kiolbassa Smoked Meats turmeric and bell pepper beef sausage. This gluten free zoodles recipe is easy to make with minimal prep time. Cooking zucchini as a low carb pasta substitute is simple and very satisfying, add in flavorful smoked sausage, and you’re in for a delicious and healthy dinner.
Recipesthedailyflavor.com

Lentil Dip Recipe

Lentil Dip makes the perfect summer dish for picnics, potlucks, or BBQs. This delicious protein-packed vegetarian lentil dip packed with flavor and goes well with corn chips or as a salad topper!. I love the flavors and spices in this salad, and how energized I feel after eating it. Lentils...