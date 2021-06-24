New White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs M&M's Debuting Winter 2021

White Chocolate Strawberry Cupcakes – This Strawberry White Chocolate Buttercream Tops These All-Natural Strawberry Cupcakes. These Pretty Pink Cupcakes Are Ideal For Special Events Or Summer Celebrations! Soft, sweet, and bursting with fresh strawberries, these are a quick treat that the whole family will enjoy! I decided to bake some Cupcakes to take advantage of the luscious, delicious strawberries that are now flooding store shelves. The mix of the delicious berries with the smooth, sweet white chocolate chips is wonderful. These cupcakes are out-of-this-world delicious! These cupcakes may appear simple on the surface, but as you bite into them, you will fall in love! The white chocolate buttercream is the icing on the cake for these delectable cupcakes! It’s silky smooth and really light and fluffy. I confess that the cupcakes don’t have a very strong strawberry flavor– you’ll notice it, but it’s really brought out when coupled with our strawberry frosting.