New White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs M&M's Debuting Winter 2021

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM&M lovers got a nice new surprise to look forward to later this holiday season: M&M’S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs. The limited-edition M&M’S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs are a prime example of the undefeated duo of salty and sweet. This new concoction combines a sultry white chocolate shell with a crispy, pretzel-filled center that serves up a snack bursting with holiday vibes.

