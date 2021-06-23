Cancel
Springfield, MO

TODAY: Get Benefits at the Support SPS Hiring Event, 4-6 p.m., Central High School

 14 days ago

Sponsored - Get benefits and work a job you love -- it's time to Support SPS. Today, Springfield Public Schools (SPS) is hosting a hiring event for its essential support staff teams. Get an instant interview at the Support SPS Operational Hiring Event today, June 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Central High School's commons area, located at 423 E. Central St. Enter using door #17. The hiring event will feature leaders from Nutrition Services, Custodial, Maintenance and Transportation.

