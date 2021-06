There have been many lessons over the last 15 months, one of them being that pandemics don’t act in real life the way they do in the movies. There, on our screens, fit neatly into a 2-hour window of entertainment, a virus arrives on a particular date, wreaks havoc, and then is eradicated, usually by some doesn’t-play-by-the-rules scientist, on a set day. So, like all good stories, it has a beginning, a middle, and an end.