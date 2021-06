Didi Global in an SEC filing noted that it will sell up to 288,000,000 shares at a price range of between $13 and $14 in its IPO. A new report indicates Didi Global Inc, a Beijing-based computer and internet company, is scheduled to close its IPO investor order books for its United States investors by 5 pm on Monday. According to media outlet Reuters, an overallotment option could see the ride-hailing firm sell an extra 43.2 million shares, thereby raising an extra $605,000,000 from the public.