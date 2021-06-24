Cancel
China Evergrande arranges funds of $1.75 billion to repay offshore bonds

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s most indebted property developer said it had arranged its own funds of HK$13.6 billion ($1.75 billion) to repay bonds due on Monday, as well as to pay interest on all other dollar bonds. The funds are to be remitted into the bond repayment account, the...

kfgo.com
#Hong Kong#Reuters#Evergrande
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields tumble as market readies for U.S. jobs report

(Updates yields, adds comments from analyst and Fed official; reverse repo operation) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday as the market prepared for the release of June employment data later in the week to gauge the strength of the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 5.4 basis points at 1.4816%. Last week, it notched its largest weekly gain since March, but has remained below 1.6% since early June. The market was rallying a bit, perhaps on relatively low volumes and liquidity and without being propelled by any news as it heads into the long July 4th holiday weekend, according to Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. "I think a lot of it has to deal with perhaps month-end buying and some position squaring ahead of payrolls on Friday," she added. The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report on Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 690,000 in June, after rising by 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The unemployment rate is forecast to have fallen to 5.7%, from 5.8% in May. George Goncalves, head of U.S. macro strategy at MUFG in New York, said investors will be looking to see just how strong employment was this month. "If we're to get the numbers we were supposed to get that didn't happen during Q2, but we're going to get them in Q3 and Q4, then we'll see rates continue to climb higher because that gives the window for the (Federal Reserve) to taper," he said, referring to a reduction in the U.S. central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said on Monday that the Fed has made "substantial further progress" toward its inflation goal in order to begin tapering. He also said he was "pretty optimistic" about the labor market. Meanwhile, the amount of cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation remained elevated on Monday at $803 billion. Volume hit a record high of nearly $813.6 billion last Wednesday. The two-year Treasury yield was 1.4 basis points lower at 0.2563%. Yield curves flattened, with the gap between 5- and 30-year yields last shrinking by 2.32 basis points at 120.15 basis points. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last about 3 basis points flatter at 122.36 basis points. June 28 Monday 3:11PM New York / 1911 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Two-year note 99-189/256 0.2563 -0.014 Three-year note 99-98/256 0.46 -0.021 Five-year note 99-226/256 0.899 -0.030 Seven-year note 100-4/256 1.2477 -0.044 10-year note 101-80/256 1.4816 -0.054 20-year bond 103-128/256 2.035 -0.062 30-year bond 106-16/256 2.1007 -0.068 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.00 1.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

America plans to spend billions of dollars to counter China

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): The US plans a massive spending plan to counter China. According to the Senate, China is America's greatest geopolitical and geo-economic challenge and passed the United States Innovation and Competition Act 2021 to spend more than USD 250 billion to ensure that the US stays on top in terms of technological research and production.
World104.1 WIKY

Philippines’ Voyager raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent, World Bank unit

MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd participated...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China to buy pork for state reserves to support prices

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday that central and local governments will start buying pork for state reserves to support prices that have plunged in recent months. Prices entered an "excessive decline" last week, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a notice...
EconomyNewsTarget

Foreign currency deposits in Chinese banks surpass $1T

Foreign currency deposits in Chinese banks have surpassed $1 trillion for the first time. The pool has been growing especially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as surging demand for Chinese goods beefed up foreign earnings of local exporters. China’s resilient economy and strengthening currency have also lured overseas investors to sell dollars for yuan to buy Chinese stocks and bonds.
Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

India’s reserves should help fight the volatility of any US monetary tightening

India’s $ 600 billion reserves should help it fight market volatility from any US monetary tightening, but analysts and traders warn of slowing economy and expanding deficit budget still make it particularly vulnerable to capital flight. Asia’s third-largest economy has bad memories of past attempts by the Federal Reserve to...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China said to have asked Citic Group to examine Huarong’s finances

(June 28): China has asked one of its biggest state-owned conglomerates to examine the finances of China Huarong Asset Management Co., people familiar with the matter said, adding a new twist to the drama that has roiled the world’s second-largest credit market for months. Citic Group, whose businesses span everything...
Economyteletrader.com

SBM Offshore completes US$1.05 billion financing of Prosperity

SBM Offshore is pleased to announce it has completed the project financing of FPSO Prosperity for a total of US$1.05 billion. The project financing was secured by a consortium of 11 international banks. The Company expects to draw the loan in full, phased over the construction period of the FPSO. The financing will become non-recourse once the FPSO is completed and the pre-completion guarantee has been released. The project loan has a tenor of two years post completion, in line with the duration of the charter, and carries a variable interest rate plus 1.60%.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

China's CNOOC makes offshore gas breakthrough

CNOOC estimates 11 production wells for a deepwater gas field in the South China Sea. Chinese energy company CNOOC said June 25 that production had started at the country’s first-ever deepwater natural gas field. The start up of the offshore Lingshui 17-2 gas field in the South China Sea was...
Worldwhtc.com

China’s Minsheng Bank says Evergrande exposure ‘within controllable range’

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Minsheng Banking Group said risks from its loan exposure to debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group is “within controllable range”, with exposure having dropped since last September. Minsheng, one of the major lenders to Evergrande, made the comment on Wednesday evening in replies to investor...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

St. Modwen accepts Blackstone's raised $1.75 billion take-private offer

(Reuters) -Housebuilder and logistics firm St. Modwen Properties said on Thursday it has agreed to a sweetened 1.25 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) offer from U.S. private equity firm Blackstone to take it private. Demand for warehousing has soared as the pandemic accelerated a shift to online shopping and ordering, boosting...
Markets101 WIXX

Andreesen Horowitz unveils $2.2 billion crypto fund

(Reuters) – Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz on Thursday launched a $2.2 billion fund with a focus on crypto networks, the company said in a blog post. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Industryatlantanews.net

Offshore Support Vessel Market to Reach $26.8 Billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Offshore Support Vessel Market by Type (AHTS, PSV, MPSV, Standby & Rescue Vessel, Crew Vessel, Chase Vessel, Seismic Vessel), Application (Shallow water and Deepwater), End-User (Oil & Gas and Offshore Wind), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Offshore Support Vessel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, from 2021 to 2026, to reach a market size of USD 26.8 billion by 2026. The market growth is driven by robust investments in the offshore oil & gas and renewable sectors. Increasing deepwater activities and decommissioning of aging offshore infrastructure is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the Offshore Support Vessel Market. However, fluctuating crude oil prices have offset the growth of the Offshore Support Vessel Market in the past years and resulted in the oversupply of vessels. This would restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Government regulations and high operational risks continue to be challenges for the Offshore Support Vessel Market.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Huarong unit repays US$250 mil maturing dollar bond

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (June 23): A unit of China Huarong Asset Management Co has transferred funds to repay a US$250 million dollar bond maturing on Wednesday, according to a statement from the company. China Huarong International Holdings Ltd sent funds for the 3.25% bond’s principal and interest to the designated account,...