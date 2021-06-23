Matt Manning records first big-league win as Tigers sweep Cardinals

The Tigers list Manning as their probable starter for Thursday's series opener against the Angels in Los Angeles, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Manning's addition to Detroit's taxi squad a day earlier was already a strong hint that his call-up from Triple-A Toledo was imminent, and Petzold's report seemingly confirms as much. With Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal having graduated from prospect status, Manning is the clear top pitching prospect in the organization, but the Tigers ideally would have wanted him to turn in some better results for Toledo before summoning him to the big leagues. Over his seven outings at Triple-A, Manning posted an 8.07 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB in 32.1 innings, though he turned in his best start of the season his last time out June 9, when he limited Louisville to two runs while striking out eight and issuing two walks over six frames. While the Tigers are hoping Manning can be a key piece in their rotation for years to come, his first stint in the majors may only last as long as Spencer Turnbull (forearm) and Matthew Boyd (triceps) are on the injured list.