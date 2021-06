The COVID vaccines have proven to be highly protective against the novel coronavirus, but nothing is ever 100 percent foolproof—especially when it comes to the coronavirus, which has evolved and mutated over the course of the past year and a half. Health officials and experts have called out several variants of concern, including a variant that originated in India and is potentially more transmissible and more likely to bypass current vaccines. Now, new research has shown that the India variant may be resistant to one of the three U.S.-approved vaccines in particular.