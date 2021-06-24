Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

China Evergrande arranges funds of $1.75 billion to repay offshore bonds

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s most indebted property developer said it had arranged its own funds of HK$13.6 billion ($1.75 billion) to repay bonds due on Monday, as well as to pay interest on all other dollar bonds. The funds are to be remitted into the bond repayment account, the...

whtc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Reuters#Evergrande
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
EconomyNewsTarget

Foreign currency deposits in Chinese banks surpass $1T

Foreign currency deposits in Chinese banks have surpassed $1 trillion for the first time. The pool has been growing especially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as surging demand for Chinese goods beefed up foreign earnings of local exporters. China’s resilient economy and strengthening currency have also lured overseas investors to sell dollars for yuan to buy Chinese stocks and bonds.
Economywhtc.com

China setting pace in central bank digital currency -Japan ex-regulator Endo

TOKYO (Reuters) – China’s progress toward issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will have a huge impact on how quickly advanced economies follow suit, former top Japanese financial regulator Toshihide Endo told Reuters. Central banks have accelerated efforts to develop digital currencies to modernise financial systems. The People’s Bank...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China Evergrande bond investors still wary as near-term risks ease

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group may have cleared a near-term debt hurdle with arrangements for bond payments through next March, but investors are still giving the developer a wide berth as it struggles to downsize and reduce debt. Evergrande’s dollar and yuan bonds maturing in 2025 are trading at...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields tumble as market readies for U.S. jobs report

(Updates yields, adds comments from analyst and Fed official; reverse repo operation) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday as the market prepared for the release of June employment data later in the week to gauge the strength of the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 5.4 basis points at 1.4816%. Last week, it notched its largest weekly gain since March, but has remained below 1.6% since early June. The market was rallying a bit, perhaps on relatively low volumes and liquidity and without being propelled by any news as it heads into the long July 4th holiday weekend, according to Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. "I think a lot of it has to deal with perhaps month-end buying and some position squaring ahead of payrolls on Friday," she added. The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report on Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 690,000 in June, after rising by 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The unemployment rate is forecast to have fallen to 5.7%, from 5.8% in May. George Goncalves, head of U.S. macro strategy at MUFG in New York, said investors will be looking to see just how strong employment was this month. "If we're to get the numbers we were supposed to get that didn't happen during Q2, but we're going to get them in Q3 and Q4, then we'll see rates continue to climb higher because that gives the window for the (Federal Reserve) to taper," he said, referring to a reduction in the U.S. central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said on Monday that the Fed has made "substantial further progress" toward its inflation goal in order to begin tapering. He also said he was "pretty optimistic" about the labor market. Meanwhile, the amount of cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation remained elevated on Monday at $803 billion. Volume hit a record high of nearly $813.6 billion last Wednesday. The two-year Treasury yield was 1.4 basis points lower at 0.2563%. Yield curves flattened, with the gap between 5- and 30-year yields last shrinking by 2.32 basis points at 120.15 basis points. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last about 3 basis points flatter at 122.36 basis points. June 28 Monday 3:11PM New York / 1911 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Two-year note 99-189/256 0.2563 -0.014 Three-year note 99-98/256 0.46 -0.021 Five-year note 99-226/256 0.899 -0.030 Seven-year note 100-4/256 1.2477 -0.044 10-year note 101-80/256 1.4816 -0.054 20-year bond 103-128/256 2.035 -0.062 30-year bond 106-16/256 2.1007 -0.068 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.00 1.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Developer China Evergrande says debt level down to 570 bln yuan

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Tuesday its interest-bearing indebtedness has dropped to around 570 billion yuan ($88.23 billion), from 716.5 billion yuan at the end of 2020. The company had said early this month the debt level would drop below 600 billion yuan...
World104.1 WIKY

Philippines’ Voyager raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent, World Bank unit

MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd participated...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China to buy pork for state reserves to support prices

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday that central and local governments will start buying pork for state reserves to support prices that have plunged in recent months. Prices entered an "excessive decline" last week, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a notice...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as investors evaluate Fed's policy view

* Gold struggling to challenge the $1,800 level - analyst. June 28 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday as a firm dollar weighed, although bullion traded in a tight range as investors remained on the sidelines given the U.S. Federal Reserve’s mixed signals on policy tightening. Spot gold was 0.2%...
Worldeliteagent.com

Will the house price boom be a boon for Australian banks?

Australian house prices have risen to record levels, with the near unprecedented acceleration triggered by, among other factors, the COVID-19 pandemic crisis response to cut interest rates to near zero levels. In a recent research article, Matthew Davison, Senior Research Analyst for Martin Currie Australia, part of Franklin Templeton, discusses...
Economyteletrader.com

SBM Offshore completes US$1.05 billion financing of Prosperity

SBM Offshore is pleased to announce it has completed the project financing of FPSO Prosperity for a total of US$1.05 billion. The project financing was secured by a consortium of 11 international banks. The Company expects to draw the loan in full, phased over the construction period of the FPSO. The financing will become non-recourse once the FPSO is completed and the pre-completion guarantee has been released. The project loan has a tenor of two years post completion, in line with the duration of the charter, and carries a variable interest rate plus 1.60%.
Industryatlantanews.net

Offshore Support Vessel Market to Reach $26.8 Billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Offshore Support Vessel Market by Type (AHTS, PSV, MPSV, Standby & Rescue Vessel, Crew Vessel, Chase Vessel, Seismic Vessel), Application (Shallow water and Deepwater), End-User (Oil & Gas and Offshore Wind), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Offshore Support Vessel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, from 2021 to 2026, to reach a market size of USD 26.8 billion by 2026. The market growth is driven by robust investments in the offshore oil & gas and renewable sectors. Increasing deepwater activities and decommissioning of aging offshore infrastructure is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the Offshore Support Vessel Market. However, fluctuating crude oil prices have offset the growth of the Offshore Support Vessel Market in the past years and resulted in the oversupply of vessels. This would restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Government regulations and high operational risks continue to be challenges for the Offshore Support Vessel Market.
Markets101 WIXX

Andreesen Horowitz unveils $2.2 billion crypto fund

(Reuters) – Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz on Thursday launched a $2.2 billion fund with a focus on crypto networks, the company said in a blog post. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Businessmorningology.com

St. Modwen accepts Blackstone’s raised $1.75 billion take-private offer

(Reuters) -Housebuilder and logistics firm St. Modwen Properties said on Thursday it has agreed to a sweetened 1.25 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) offer from U.S. private equity firm Blackstone to take it private. Demand for warehousing has soared as the pandemic accelerated a shift to online shopping and ordering, boosting...
Worldwhtc.com

China’s Minsheng Bank says Evergrande exposure ‘within controllable range’

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Minsheng Banking Group said risks from its loan exposure to debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group is “within controllable range”, with exposure having dropped since last September. Minsheng, one of the major lenders to Evergrande, made the comment on Wednesday evening in replies to investor...