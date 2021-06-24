Cancel
Falmouth, MA

Cape League roundup: Braves remain unbeaten with another big day at the plate

capecodtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBourne (3-0-0) kept rolling at the plate for its third straight win Wednesday, beating Falmouth (1-1-1) on the road 13-8. Four different Braves — Arizona State’s Joe Lampe, UCONN’s Kyler Fedko, Kansas State’s Nick Goodwin and Louisville’s Christian Knapczyk — each had a multi-RBI game and three other Braves plated a lone run.

www.capecodtimes.com
