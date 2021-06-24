Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewistown, PA

Dentist brings oral surgery options to the Juniata River Valley

Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTOWN – Patients can smile a bit more now that Dr. Alex Golub opened his practice in the area. That’s because he has the ability to go beyond routine dental procedures such as cleanings, fillings and crowns and perform many different kinds of oral surgeries. Gone are the days when you had to travel out of the area to have wisdom teeth removed as Dr. Golub can perform different basic and surgical extractions. Other special services offered by Dr. Golub are bone impactions, replace and restore dental implants, root canals and some clear aligners.

www.lewistownsentinel.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewistown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentist#Juniata River#River Valley#Cbct#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...