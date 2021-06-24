Dentist brings oral surgery options to the Juniata River Valley

LEWISTOWN – Patients can smile a bit more now that Dr. Alex Golub opened his practice in the area. That’s because he has the ability to go beyond routine dental procedures such as cleanings, fillings and crowns and perform many different kinds of oral surgeries. Gone are the days when you had to travel out of the area to have wisdom teeth removed as Dr. Golub can perform different basic and surgical extractions. Other special services offered by Dr. Golub are bone impactions, replace and restore dental implants, root canals and some clear aligners.