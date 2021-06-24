Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
State College, PA

McKnight and Quinn Promoted to Form New Kish Lending Group

Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE COLLEGE–Kish Bank has announced the formation of a new Middle Market Lending Group and the promotions of Kristie McKnight and Denise Quinn to Senior Vice Presidents and Middle Market Relationship Managers. “We are pleased to form our Middle Market Lending Group with Kristie and Denise, both of whom have...

www.lewistownsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
City
Mcknight, PA
City
State College, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Centre County, PA
Business
State College, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kish Bank#Vice Presidents#Quinn Promoted#Penn State University#Economics#Central Pa#Clearwater Conservancy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessmonitordaily.com

Earnhart Joins White Oak as SVP, Managing Director of Originations

White Oak Commercial Finance, an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, hired Mike Earnhart as senior vice president and managing director of originations. Earnhart will be based in Los Angeles and have national coverage responsibilities. Earnhart is a financial industry executive with experience in factoring, asset-based lending, banking and territory...
Kent, OHlawnandlandscape.com

Davey Resource Group promotes 2

KENT, Ohio – Davey Resource Group, a subsidiary of The Davey Tree Expert Company, announces the promotion of Jodie Braskich to director of Midwestern operations. “Jodie brings extensive expertise and leadership to our clients that has built trust and many opportunities,” said Jack McCabe, vice president and general manager, DRG, utility vegetation management. “Her commitment to developing her team and her expert listening skills allow her to understand our clients’ needs and provide targeted solutions.”
BusinessGrand Rapids Business Journal

Christman Company forms innovation group

The Christman Company announced the creation of the Christman Building Innovation Group to further innovation and excellence across its self-perform services. The Christman Building Innovation Group (CBIG) was formed to drive better service, cost efficiencies, safety solutions, technology advances and innovative practices for self-perform operations nationally. “The goal is to...
Businesschannele2e.com

Kimble Applications Hires John Breul as VP of Alliances

Professional services automation (PSA) software company Kimble Applications has hired FinancialForce, Workday and BMC veteran John Breul as vice president of alliances. Breul joins the PSA software company at a key time. Private equity firm Accel-KKR acquired Kimble Applications in March 2021. The acquired business is one of several PSA software providers working within the Salesforce cloud and SaaS ecosystem. Key rivals in that sector include FinancialForce and Klient (formerly Krow Software), among others. Tanium and Salesforce have also partnered deeply on various IT management and business automation software developments.
BusinessTimes Union

Prabhat Mishra Promoted to Vice President of Finance at YES

FREMONT, Calif. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences, and “More-than-Moore” applications, today announced that Prabhat Mishra will be the company’s new Vice President of Finance. “Prabhat joined the company in August of 2019 as our...
Businesswaste360.com

Cyclyx Announces Appointment of Catherine Keenan to Executive Advisory Board

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire, USA – Cyclyx International, a consortium-based feedstock management company with a mission to increase the recycling rate of plastic from 10% to 90%, has announced the addition of Catherine Keenan to its Executive Advisory Board (EAB). Ms. Keenan has deep experience in strategy development, government and public affairs,...
Businesspumpsandsystems.com

Ulteig Names Ava Drayton Senior Vice President, Client Solutions

FARGO, ND — Ulteig, a provider of comprehensive engineering/design, program management, technical services and field services, announces the appointment of Ava Drayton as senior vice president, client solutions. Drayton is a results-oriented leader with a track record of success throughout her 30-year career in sales and marketing strategy, strategic partnerships, key account management and business development for global organizations. Her experience aligns well with the elements necessary to lead client solutions at Ulteig, which encompasses the key functions of business development, marketing and corporate communications.
Madison, WIDes Moines Business Record

CUNA Mutual Group, LPL Financial form strategic alliance

CUNA Mutual Group, a broad financial services provider based in Madison, Wis., announced a strategic alliance with LPL Financial to offer LPL’s digital platform for its wealth management business, CUNA Brokerage Services Inc. CBSI will continue to work directly with credit unions and financial professionals. LPL, the largest U.S. broker-dealer with $958 billion in advisory and brokerage assets as of March 31, will also provide back-end broker-dealer and registered investment adviser services. “We are excited to become one of LPL’s largest clients, and believe we’ll be able to instantly reach new heights with an enhanced value proposition for financial institutions, advisors and the members we serve,” Rob Comfort, president of CBSI, said in a news release. The wealth manager serves 300 credit unions with more than 550 financial advisers and $36 billion in client assets. CUNA Mutual Group will also launch a new brand, Cuna Mutual Group Financial Advisors, and will continue to distribute annuity products. The strategic alliance between CBSI and LPL Financial is subject to approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
EconomyPoets and Quants

Mr. CPA To Corporate Development

I have spent three years in public accounting, primarily auditing large, publicly traded companies. Throughout my work experience, I have always been drawn to the business development work performed by my clients. Therefore, I want to pursue an MBA to obtain the relevant skills to help me land a position in Corporate Development at a F500 Company.
Softwarebizjournals

Jordan Yeggy, CPA

Background is in Federal and State compliance and provision for mid to large companies, many with multi-state filings. He has experience working in both industry and in public accounting. Industry experience was within a corporate tax department, splitting his time between compliance and provisions, while also acting as the tax software administrator. While in public accounting, he’s worked extensively in the real estate and hospitality industries providing compliance and consulting services.
Melbourne, FLfit.edu

Florida Tech College of Business Successfully Renews Accreditation

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Nearly three dozen undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs at Florida Tech’s Nathan M. Bisk College of Business have been accredited by the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education (IACBE), the leading outcomes-based, professional accreditation agency for business education at universities. The IACBE Board of Commissioners considered and...