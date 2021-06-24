Cancel
Immigration

Pandemic may have created 'baby bust' instead of boom

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NIms_0adjSr2c00
A mural urges residents to stay home as a couple wearing masks kiss while taking a selfie on La Brea Avenue in April 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The pandemic not only cost hundreds of thousands of American lives, but it also appears to have triggered a deep drop in births, U.S. health officials reported Wednesday.

Until 2020, the birth rate had been declining about 2% a year, but that rate dropped to 4% with the start of the pandemic, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

"When you take that one step further and look at the decline across 2020, there were greater declines in the second half of the year -- 6% versus the first part of the year [at] 2%," said report author Brady Hamilton, a statistician demographer at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, or NCHS.

"You have this decline that is larger than what we've seen in prior years and really shows some indication of the impact of the pandemic on the number of births," Hamilton said.

According to the report, the number of births dropped for each month from 2019 to 2020, with the biggest drops occurring in December (8%), August (7%), and October and November (6%).

Births declined for whites, Blacks and Hispanics alike. Births dropped in 20 states in the first half of 2020, and in all 50 states in the second half of 2020. The decline in seven states, however, was not significant.

For comparison, the birth rate from 2018 to 2019 dropped between 1% and 3%, the researchers noted.

"The big question, of course, is what's going to happen as people progress through the pandemic," Hamilton said. "What will be particularly interesting is the data for 2021 in terms of making decisions about having children."

Hamilton noted that birth rates have been declining throughout the industrialized world. In many countries, including the United States, the birth rate is below replacement level. That is, fewer people are being born to replace those dying.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, senior vice president and chief medical and health officer at the March of Dimes, wasn't surprised by the decline in births during the pandemic.

"The severity of a pandemic, the disparities that continue to exist, as well as shutdown of fertility services and a shutdown of immigration, which is a big contributor to birth rate, are all factors linked to the significant decline in births," Gupta said.

"So, it's not unexpected. The numbers have been declining in the United States each year. And clearly, 2020 is six years in a row of decline," he noted. "But before that, the counts were declining an average of about 50,000 a year, and this report shows about 140,000 fewer births, which is almost three times."

It was not just the pandemic, he added. "Almost one in four babies is born to an immigrant in this country. And we clearly saw some challenges with that, which would have impacted births," Gupta explained.

Based on what happened in the 1918 flu pandemic, Gupta expects the drop in the birth rate to continue, possibly into 2022. It may take another year or two for people to have the confidence in having families, he said.

"If you looked at the 1918 pandemic, the birth rate dropped by 10% after about nine to 10 months following the peak in deaths," he said. "In one day this February, we had about 5,000 deaths, so we certainly will see fewer births in 2021, and it may happen in 2022."

If that trend continues, it will have a major social impact as the workforce declines just as older people are retiring and living longer, according to Dr. Jennifer Wu, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Wu thinks that economics plays a role in the declining birth rate as couples decide to have fewer children. The desire for an education and career are delaying pregnancy for some women, and with others the need to work makes having large families problematic.

"There are a lot of economic implications for the declining birth rate, but the declining birth rate also has a lot of implications for the Earth in general and climate change," Wu said. "There are a lot of forces at play, and it's daunting to know what is best for the long term."

The findings were published in an NCHS data brief on June 23.

More information

For more on the U.S. birth rate, head to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Public HealthHealthline

What Our Future Looks Like in a Post-Pandemic COVID-19 World

Experts say COVID-19 will likely continue to fade in the United States, but the disease probably will not disappear. They expect COVID-19 could be similar to the influenza virus that re-emerges every year in a slightly different form. They say there are still many unknowns about the novel coronavirus that...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Hill

Pandemic baby bust: Births drop by fastest rate in 50 years

The number of American women who gave birth last year fell precipitously over 2019, as provisional government data shows a national baby bust getting worse during the coronavirus pandemic. A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found births...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. 'Not Out of the Woods Yet' With COVID-19 Pandemic, Say Experts

It’s a huge number: 155 million people. That number - which exceeds the entire population of Russia - is the number of people in the U.S. who have yet to get even one dose of vaccine against the novel coronavirus. It’s also the number of people who are potentially still susceptible to getting sick – some severely so and even dying – from COVID-19.
Public Healthncdemography.org

Early signs indicate pandemic baby bust

Early in the pandemic, many joked about the potential for enforced proximity in March to yield a baby boom later in the year. (Many others, including most demographers, suggested otherwise.) With preliminary data for 2020 births now in, there is clear evidence of a Covid-19 baby bust. Nationally, births declined...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Telemedicine companies seeking to cash in on Covid pandemic boom

Millions have avoided in-person consultations in the past year and providers see ‘asynchronous’ care as the future of health. Companies are hoping to cash in on what has become one of the inarguable winners in the pandemic economy – virtual healthcare – by offering subscriptions to circumvent the complex US health insurance system.
Women's HealthNorwalk Hour

Preterm babies may have higher stroke risk as young adults

Babies born prematurely may have significantly higher risk of stroke as young adults – and the earlier the birth, the greater the risk, suggests an extensive new study. Although people born prematurely have been shown to have higher risk of high blood pressure and other disorders that can lead to stroke, little research has focused on stroke itself, said Dr. Casey Crump, the study's lead author. Earlier findings also were inconsistent, said Crump, a professor and vice chair for research in the department of family medicine and community health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.
Women's Healththebl.tv

CDC: 6,113 DEAD following COVID-19 injections including 576 abortions

The CDC now reports that 6,113 people have died due to COVID-19 injections, including 576 abortions with their newest release of data today in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government-funded database that tracks vaccine-related injuries and fatalities, reported the Health Impact News. According to the CDC’s...
Women's HealthColumbia University

Coronavirus baby bust

One thing we don’t yet know is how much of [the change in California] is driven by people moving around, rather than just changes in birth rates. California in 2019 had more people leaving the state (before the pandemic) than before, and presumably there have been essentially no international immigrants in 2020. Hawaii also has some “birth tourism”, which probably didn’t happen in 2020, and has had a bad year for tourism generally. . . .
Public HealthBoston Globe

New study suggests many were infected last year but never diagnosed with COVID-19

A recently released study offers new clues to an unanswered question about the coronavirus pandemic: How many people have gotten the virus but were never officially diagnosed?. National Institutes of Health researchers reported this week that the prevalence of COVID-19 in the United States during spring and summer of last year was much higher than the known number of cases.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

Black and Latino children four times more likely than white kids to get rare syndrome linked to coronavirus

Black and Latino children are more likely to be diagnosed with a rare syndrome linked to Covid-19, a new study has revealed.The research was carried out by the Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC. They looked at a group of children to check if they had contracted Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome. Black children were the most likely to contract it, according to their findings, as they made up 46 per cent, white children only make up 11 per cent, and 35 per cent of the children were Latino. The authors have said the information is “critical” for related clinical trials, as...
Public HealthLas Vegas Sun

Which groups are still dying of COVID in the U.S.?

Deaths from COVID-19 have dropped 90% in the United States since their peak in January, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the nation reopens and restrictions are lifted, however, the virus continues to kill hundreds of people daily. By late May, there were still nearly 2,500 weekly deaths attributed to COVID-19.