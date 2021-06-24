Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Risen Energy to Supply 480MW 210mm Bi-Facial modules to US PV project

By Risen Energy
pv-magazine.com
 5 days ago

Mammoth North, a 480 megawatt direct current (MWdc) solar energy project, is the first phase of the 1.65 gigawatt direct current (GWdc) Mammoth project being developed by Doral LLC. The Mammoth solar project covers more than 12,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties in northern Indiana.The PV project is on schedule to be interconnected to the grid in 2023,under a Power Purchase Agreement(PPA) with AEP Energy Partners, Inc., a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) and one of the largest electric energy wholesale and retail suppliers in the U.S. As the solar module supplier to this project, Risen Energy will supply 540W and 545W Bi-Facialsolar modules manufactured and assembled in their state-of-the-art facility in Malaysia. The solar modules, with multiple advantages in terms of high output power, high generation efficiency, anti-shadow effect and high temperature resistance, are expected to have one of the lowest levelized costs of energy in the Industry. To ensure that the project can be completed on schedule, Risen Energy plans to deliver all solar modules by the end of 2022.

www.pv-magazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy Supply#Solar Installations#First Solar#Electric Energy#Ppa#American Electric Power#Bi Facialsolar#Risen Energy Group#Doral Llc Rrb#Risen Energy America#Geg#President Ceo Of#Covid Their Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Country
China
Related
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

The future of wind energy is floating turbines on the ocean

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. The Energy Transition Series: Energy Transformation And Battery Recycling (Video) Eolus & Hydro REIN Jointly Acquires 260 MW Wind Power Project in Sweden. Shanghai Electric Presents at SNEC 2021 with Its New Battery Management System (BMS) Taking Center Stage. FERC Reconsidering Limits On...
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: MGM to activate 100-megawatt solar power array on Monday

MGM Resorts International will flip on the switch Monday to a 100-megawatt solar array that will power 13 Strip properties and 36,000 hotel rooms. The power-up plan will provide a long stride toward the company’s energy sustainability goals. The Mega Solar Array project was developed in partnership with Invenergy —...
Energy Industrybitcoinmagazine.com

Projecting Bitcoin’s Future Energy Use

Due to the level of publicly-available information about Bitcoin, you would think we’d get better attempts at analysis from critics. One of the most widely debunked, yet still widely referenced claims of “academia” is that Bitcoin will single-handedly increase the planet’s temperature by 2 degrees Celsius. By the end of this piece, you’ll see that the opposite is true, with Bitcoin’s emissions likely to have already peaked a few months ago, and that in 10 short years, it’s likely that Bitcoin won’t emit anything at all.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Shanghai Electric Presents at SNEC 2021 with Its New Battery Management System (BMS) Taking Center Stage

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Shanghai Electric Guoxuan New Energy Technology Co., Ltd ("Shanghai Electric Guoxuan"), a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric (601727.SS and 02727.HK), showcased its energy solutions designed to empower the carbon-neutral future at the 15th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC 2021) held recently in Shanghai. Focused on six major areas in the new energy sector, the theme of Shanghai Electric's solutions unveiled at the Expo is to create a new green power ecosystem, which covers zero-carbon energy, green hydrogen production, industrial energy conservation, environmentally-friendly transportation, green buildings and smart energy storage.
Industrysolarpowerworldonline.com

Two U.S. solar panel technology innovators combine to form CubicPV and make tandem modules

1366 Technologies and Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT) have merged their businesses. The merger combines two disruptive technologies – 1366’s Direct Wafer process and HPT’s printed perovskite solar PV technology – to bring to market powerful tandem modules. The newly combined company, called CubicPV, will also receive $25 million in funding from Hunt Energy Enterprises, First Solar, Breakthrough Energy Ventures and others. Hunt Energy Enterprises will join the Board of Directors.
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Four ways to make your solar PV project appealing to acquisition partners

Knowing how to make your solar assets more appealing to acquisition partners can not only make or break a deal, but also determine your company’s success. After a record-setting 2020 for the solar industry, PV project developers can truly make their mark in the coming years with a sound strategy for ensuring their projects are acquisition-ready.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Poland allocates 2.2 GW of solar in renewables auctions

The Polish Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) has announced the final results of its solar and wind auction for projects above 1 MW and another procurement exercise for renewables up to 1 MW in size. The tenders were held on June 8 and June 11, respectively. In the first of the...
Energy Industryijglobal.com

Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project

The plant will be located on a 129 hectares site outside of Gladstone, Australia. GEAP is expected to produce... If you are an existing subscriber please sign in to see this project in full. Sign up for a free trial. Register for free access to IJGlobal and realise the value...
Energy Industryprivateequitywire.co.uk

Partners Group to acquire US community solar and battery storage platform Dimension Renewable Energy

Global private markets firm Partners Group, on behalf of clients, has agreed to acquire a controlling equity stake in Dimension Renewable Energy (Dimension), a distributed energy platform focusing on community solar and battery storage across the US. Dimension is focused on originating, developing, financing and operating community solar and battery...
Energy Industrycanarymedia.com

Solo solar no more: Regional home solar installers join forces

Leading U.S. residential solar installer Sunrun went public in 2015. Since then, it has installed more than 3 gigawatts' worth of solar systems, established itself as a leader in home batteries and bought one of its largest competitors, Vivint Solar, which increased its reach from about 300,000 to 500,000 customers.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Electrical Enclosure Equipments Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | ABB, Eaton Corp, Emerson, Pentair Ltd, Schneider Electric

Global Electrical Enclosure Equipments Market (Post Covid-19) Size & Forecast Analysis till 2029: Global research report on the Electrical Enclosure Equipments market is a product of a brief review and an extensive analysis of the realistic data collected from the Global Electrical Enclosure Equipments Market. The data was gathered based on manufacturing drifts and services & goods linked demands.
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

Mega-scale green-hydrogen project under development in Kazakhstan

The German investor and project developer SVEVIND Energy GmbH and Kazakh Invest National Company JSC have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding SVEVIND’s plan to develop and realize mega-sized facilities for producing green hydrogen by utilizing wind and solar power in the Republic of Kazakhstan. SVEVIND plans to install wind and solar farms with a total capacity of 45 gigawatt (GW) in mainly steppe areas in Western and Central Kazakhstan. The green electricity will feed 30 GW of electrolyzers to produce about three million tons of green hydrogen every year. The green hydrogen can either be exported directly to growing Eurasian markets or used locally to produce high-value green products, like ammonia, steel or aluminum.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Solar Energy Stocks Jumped on Monday

Solar energy stocks started the week off on a hot streak with several jumping by double-digit percentages on Monday. Manufacturer Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) jumped by as much as 12.6%, while supplier Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was up 7.8%, developer ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) rose 10.3%, and residential and commercial developer SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was up 11.8% at its peak. Those stocks closed the day up 12.5%, 7.4%, 8.7%, and 11.8% respectively.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Geothermal Power Generation Market Demand and Key Players by 2026: Chevron, Calpine, Energy Development, Comisi-n Federal de Electricidad

Global Geothermal Power Generation Market Growth 2021-2026. Geothermal power, namely geothermal electricity, is electricity generated by geothermal energy. Technologies in use include dry steam power stations, flash steam power stations and binary cycle power stations. Geothermal electricity generation is currently used in 24 countries. Get Sample Copy Of this report:...
Economyenergycentral.com

WiSys Technology Foundation Assigned Patent for Micro-Grid Energy Management System

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 25 -- WiSys Technology Foundation, Madison, Wisconsin, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,043,839, initially filed Nov. 9, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a "micro-grid energy management system." The co-inventors are Fang Yang, Menasha, Wisconsin, and Zhao Li, Menasha, Wisconsin. The full-text of the patent can...
Worldmaritime-executive.com

U-Ming Forms JV and Orders Vessels for Taiwan Offshore Wind Farms

In the latest example of an ocean carrier seeking to expand its business to realize opportunities in the emerging offshore wind industry, Taiwanese carrier U-Ming announced a new marine offshore joint venture. With a fleet of approximately 60 bulk carriers, U-Ming formed a partnership with World Marine Offshore to pursue the offshore wind sector in Taiwan.
IndustryHigh Performance Composites

TIADE research project to test blade add-ons for optimized wind turbine LCOE

A consortium composed of LM Wind Power (Kolding, Denmark), GE Renewable Energy (Paris, France) and TNO (The Hague, Netherlands) released an update on project TIADE (Turbine Improvements for Additional Energy) to develop technologies and design methods for more efficient operation of next-generation wind turbine rotors, wind farms with large rotor wakes and demonstrate them in the field.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Gail JV progresses coal gasification-based urea project

Talcher Fertilizers has concluded the financial closure of its coal gasification-based urea project located at Talcher in east India. Talcher Fertilizers (TFL), a joint venture of four Indian state-run companies, has concluded the financial closure of its coal gasification-based urea project located at Talcher in east India, Gail, one of the partners in the joint venture, said on June 28.