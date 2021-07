Drummer Brandon Young and bassist Jon Jameson were both in Noise Ratchet before spotting singer Matt Vasquez busking at a trolley station and forming Delta Spirit. They first earned national notice touring with Tokyo Police Club, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, and their Monarchy Music labelmates Cold War Kids. Vasquez’s side band Middle Brother includes John McCauley of Deer Tick, a group they’re teaming up with again for their upcoming FriendSHIP Tour. Kicking off October 30 at Observatory North Park, it wraps November 22 and 23 at Webster Hall in New York City. McCauley said in the announcement that “I don’t really know what to say in order to promote a tour after such a tragic year, so I’ll keep it brief. This fall, we’re hitting the road with Delta Spirit, and the theme of the tour is friendship. It’s an easy one because we’re all very grateful for our friendship with one another. We’re looking forward to making memories with them and with you.” Delta Spirit’s Matthew Logan Vasquez added “Deer Tick and us go back over a decade. There are already so many fun memories in so many different cities. We’re all looking forward to this run together. It just makes sense.”