There are lots of excellent Prime Day deals we recommend grabbing at Amazon today - but mattresses aren’t among them. That isn’t to say there aren’t any Prime Day mattress deals in the sale (there are, and we’ve rounded up the best of the bunch on this page). But are they the best mattress deals of the year? No. Are they even the best mattress deals today? Also no. And is Amazon the best place to buy a mattress anyway? Broadly speaking, no again.