Steven Spielberg's Deal With Netflix Isn't As Big As You Thought It Was
Earlier this week it was reported that Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg and his Amblin Partners company had signed a partnership deal with Netflix, a move that came a bit of a surprise considering Spielberg having been seen by some as being critical of the streamer in the past. However, what seems like a groundbreaking deal may not be quite as big as many think. A new report from Fast Company suggests that while there is a deal in place, none of the Amblin films going to Netflix will actually be directed by Spielberg himself.comicbook.com