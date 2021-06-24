Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Steven Spielberg's Deal With Netflix Isn't As Big As You Thought It Was

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week it was reported that Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg and his Amblin Partners company had signed a partnership deal with Netflix, a move that came a bit of a surprise considering Spielberg having been seen by some as being critical of the streamer in the past. However, what seems like a groundbreaking deal may not be quite as big as many think. A new report from Fast Company suggests that while there is a deal in place, none of the Amblin films going to Netflix will actually be directed by Spielberg himself.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twentieth Century#Academy Award#Amblin Partners#Fast Company#Universal Pictures#Netflix Co Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Foundation’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Brings Isaac Asimov’S Epic Sci-Fi Saga from To Life

Ever since the massive success of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” competitors have searched far and wide for similarly epic intellectual property to adapt into a mega-popular television series. “Foundation,” based on the influential novels by iconic sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, is the latest attempt by Apple TV+ to fill that void. The books are said to have inspired Frank Herbert to write “Dune” and George Lucas to create “Star Wars.” If it lands with audiences, this series looks ambitious enough visually and thematically to serve as one of the streamer’s major cornerstones.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Isaac Asimov's 'Foundation' to premiere on Apple TV+ September 24

A new, two-minute-long trailer has landed on YouTube, giving sci-fi fans a peek into what the series has in store before it premieres on Apple TV+ later this year. The series is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, which follows a group of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization.
Cincinnati, OHchatsports.com

The Five Best and Five Worst Steven Spielberg Movies

As Cincinnati’s own Steven Spielberg approaches his 75th birthday, I think it is time to take a look back at his best and worst pictures. Had a profound influence on my approach to driving and sandwiches. 2. 1941 (1979) Plenty of Robert Stack. 3. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
BusinessTVOvermind

Amblin Entertainment is Now Part of the Netflix Family

It’s amazing how people change their minds now and then since not long ago, famed director Steven Spielberg tried to make a case as to why Netflix movies shouldn’t be considered for the Academy Awards, and now Amblin Entertainment, his own company, has signed a deal with Netflix to produce several movies a year. It does sound as though Spielberg will still be working with Universal, which means he’ll be working with both companies as his influence will likely be felt even more than before. This will mean that Netflix has access to even more content than it already had, which is to say that it’s going to remain on top of the streaming game at this time since while the other networks continue to do their own thing, Netflix has been pushing forward in such a decisive way that trying to top it has become even harder throughout the years. Some might have thought that Amazon or Disney+ would have done this at some point, but even as new streaming sites emerge, those that have been in the game for a while have found new and exciting ways to up their site’s content and availability, creating even more interest in their brand as they’ve pushed forward. This is what Spielberg had to say via MovieWeb:
MoviesPosted by
The Press

‘No Sudden Move’: Steven Soderbergh Brings ‘Noir Hollywood Melodrama’ to HBO Max

A band of small-time crooks are drawn into a bigger mess than they ever could have imagined in Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s period thriller No Sudden Move. “My intention was to make something that really felt like a noir Hollywood melodrama from the 1950s,” says Soderbergh, who relished the chance to play in the moody style without what he calls the “limitations” of old technology from the era.
Moviesamicohoops.net

Netflix: 3 Sci-Fi Movies to Enjoy This Weekend

Cold and icy, the perfect combination for staying at home and enjoying great classics Science Fiction. Before this panorama, Netflix In its catalog there are great films by directors who have made their mark on this genre of cinema. Among the shooters we recommend, there are some plots released in the 80s, such as “Back to the Future” or more current events such as “Interstellar”. These are the recommendations for the weekend.
Movies/Film

Steven Spielberg’s Movie About His Childhood Casts ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Breakout Julia Butters

At only 12 years old, Julia Butters is taking Hollywood by storm. Her resume includes acting roles in popular shows like Transparent and American Housewife, but it was her role as Trudi Fraser in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that really won audiences over. Now, Steven Spielberg has cast Butters in his latest untitled Amblin film for a role that is sweetly inspired by his sister.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Aquaman 2,' 'John Wick 4' and More Major Blockbusters Begin Filming, Signaling Production Revival

“It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’” Vin Diesel told Variety on Saturday night. It was reported the following morning that “F9: The Fast Saga” raked in $70 million from 4,179 North American theaters, marking the largest opening at the U.S. box office since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The previous holder of this feat was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” with $48.3 million.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

UCP Orders Drama 'The American Throne' From 'Luce' Producer Julius Onah

Julius Onah’s new drama “The American Throne” has been given a series development order by Universal Content Productions, a division of Universal Studio Group. The show will be written and directed by the Nigerian American filmmaker, who is known best for producing the film “Luce.”. Per the logline, “The American...
Moviesawardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: BEST DIRECTOR (June)

I’m feeling very good about my Asghar Farhadi prediction last month as his new film, A Hero, was announced in competition for this summer’s Cannes Film Festival. In what seems to becoming a trend, the directing branch of the Academy is leaning towards highlighting a non-English language film and its director more often. When I predicted Thomas Vinterberg to get in last season I knew that I was going out of a limb but I also knew his film, Another Round, was a shoe-in for the International Feature Film Oscar and very close in the Best Actor and Original Screenplay races for nominations.
MoviesTime Out Global

Vin Diesel dreams of a 'Fast and Furious' musical

Earlier this month, the Fast and Furious crew jokingly teased a crossover with fellow Universal picture Jurassic World, enticing a rabid fanbase with thoughts of a velociraptor riding shotgun in Dom Toretto's Dodge Charger. Last week, co-star Tyrese Gibson floated an "actually, this makes more sense" prospect of a Transformers team up. And now, series mascot Diesel himself is floating the idea of yet another mutation of the series: a full-blown musical.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Transformers 7 casts Hellboy actor as Optimus Primal

We recently learned that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the next movie in the series, and now we have one of the main cast. Ron Perlman, of Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy fame, is voicing Optimus Primal for the science fiction movie. Collider reports that Perlman is transitioning from...
Moviesnewpaper24.com

Improbable Beasts 3: ‘It is inventive suicide to repeat masterful Johnny Depp’ – Mads Mikkelsen | Movies | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Improbable Beasts 3: ‘It is inventive suicide to repeat masterful Johnny Depp’ – Mads Mikkelsen | Movies | Leisure. Final yr, Johnny Depp misplaced his libel case in opposition to The Solar newspaper who had referred to him as “a spouse beater”, an accusation he strongly denies. Following the UK Excessive Courtroom’s ruling, the 58-year-old was requested by Warner Bros to resign from Improbable Beasts 3 after capturing only one scene. The Grindelwald star accepted and has since been changed by Mads Mikkelsen because the Harry Potter prequels villain.